Virat Kohli becomes fastest man to 10,000 ODI runs, beats Sachin Tendulkar's record

Virat Kohli is the fastest man to 10,000 ODI runs, achieving the feat in his 205th innings

Virat Kohli has become the fastest man to 10,000 ODI runs after breaking the record of fellow Indian Sachin Tendulkar.

The 29-year-old passed the mark in his 205th innings, against Windies in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, smashing the previous best of 259 innings set by Tendulkar against Australia in Indore in 2001.

Kohli made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 2008

Kohli began his 213th ODI needing 81 runs for 10,000, having struck 140 in Guwahati on Sunday as India began the five-match series with a thumping eight-wicket win, and moved to the milestone with a single off Ashley Nurse.

Kohli is the 13th man overall to score 10,000 ODI runs, after countrymen Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni, Sri Lankan quartet Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Sanath Jayasuriya and Tillakaratne Dilshan, Australia's Ricky Ponting, South Africa's Jacques Kallis, Pakistan's Inzamam-ul-Haq and Windies' Brian Lara.

Sachin Tendulkar is one of the 13 men to have scored 10,000 ODI runs

