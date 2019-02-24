Virat Kohli: India would respect World Cup boycott versus Pakistan after suicide attack

Virat Kohli says the India squad are happy to do what the nation wants, regarding a potential boycott during the World Cup

India captain Virat Kohli says the team will do 'what the nation wants' when deciding whether to boycott a World Cup match against Pakistan this summer.

Kohli was speaking in the wake of an attack claimed by Pakistan-based militants which killed dozens of Indian paramilitary troops in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir on February 14.

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) has written to the game's global governing body, urging the cricket community to sever ties with any nation from where "terrorism emanates".

Fans have called for a boycott of the World Cup match against Pakistan at Old Trafford on June 16.

India legend Sachin Tendulkar says he will back whatever the country decides

The BCCI said it would make a call on a boycott after consultation with the government, and Kohli says the team will respect their decision.

He said: "The Indian team and the whole set-up was shocked with what happened and are really sad with what happened.

"Our stand is simple: we stick by what the nation wants to do and what the BCCI decides to do. That is basically our opinion. Whatever the government and the board decide, we will go by that and we will respect that."

India will be bidding for a third World Cup success this summer

Former India players are polarised on whether the team should boycott the World Cup match at Old Trafford.

India have won six straight matches against Pakistan at World Cups and batting great Sachin Tendulkar said he wanted the team to stretch that record rather then forfeit the match - but added that he would back whatever "the country decides".

The International Olympic Committee on Friday suspended all Indian applications to host future events and urged international sports federations not to stage competitions in the country, after two Pakistani athletes were denied visas to compete in New Delhi.