India's Shikhar Dhawan to miss remainder of Cricket World Cup, Rishabh Pant called up

Shikhar Dhawan will remain in a cast until mid-July

India's Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of of the rest of the Cricket World Cup with a fractured left hand and will be replaced by Rishabh Pant.

Opening batsman Dhawan suffered the injury during the victory over Australia at The Oval on June 9 - he was struck by a bouncer from Pat Cummins but managed to go on and score 117.

Dhawan, who will remain in a cast until mid-July, has since remained with the squad but it has been determined that he will play no further part in the tournament.

I feel emotional to announce that I will no longer be a part of #CWC19. Unfortunately, the thumb won’t recover on time. But the show must go on.. I'm grateful for all the love & support from my team mates, cricket lovers & our entire nation. Jai Hind!🙏 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/zx8Ihm3051 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 19, 2019

Pant, who was called up as cover for Dhawan after the Australia game and trained with the squad in Manchester ahead of Sunday's win over Pakistan, will now officially link up with the squad.

A statement from the BCCI read: "Shikhar has a fracture at the base of his first metacarpal on his left hand (thumb).

"Following several specialist opinions, he will remain in a cast until July, mid-July, which rules him out of the ICC World Cup 2019. We've written to ICC and requested for Rishabh Pant as replacement."

