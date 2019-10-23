Former India batsman Sourav Ganguly named BCCI President
By Associated Press
Last Updated: 25/10/19 7:07am
Sourav Ganguly promised "no compromise on credibility and corruption" as he was named President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
The 47-year-old's unopposed election as president on Wednesday means he becomes the first former national team captain in 65 years to hold the role.
His appointment has also ended a 33-month spell during which the BCCI was run by a Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators to enact governance and administrative reforms.
Mr. @SGanguly99 officially assumes office as President of the BCCI 📸📸 pic.twitter.com/D5rt6gTaA5— BCCI (@BCCI) October 23, 2019
"I'll do it the way I know, with no compromise on credibility and corruption. That's the way I led India," Ganguly said.
Ganguly, whose term is for 10 months, led India to victory in 21 Test matches during his career.
India hammer SA to seal series sweep
India took just nine minutes on day four to wrap up an innings-and-202-run win over South Africa and a 3-0 series whitewash.
He made 113 Test appearances overall and played in 311 one-day internationals.
More recently, he has served as an administrator for the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and was among the BCCI's technical panel.
"I'm totally satisfied," said Vinod Rai, who was on the Committee of Administrators.
"The president is one of our most successful captains, he has had five years at the CAB and is now taking over at the BCCI. There is no one better than him to take this position."