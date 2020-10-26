Rohit Sharma left out of India squads for Australia tour due to hamstring injury

Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of India's tour to Australia with a hamstring injury with KL Rahul recalled to the Test squad.

The BCCI have named squads for all three formats as they prepare to play four Tests, three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals in Australia in December and January, with the itinerary yet to be finalised.

Seamer Ishant Sharma has also been left out as he continues to recover from an abdominal muscle tear that ruled him out of the IPL, where Rohit sustained his injury, but there are Test recalls for Rahul and wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has earned his first call-up to the red-ball squad.

KL Rahul is the leading run-scorer in the IPL and has been brought back into the Test squad

"The BCCI medical team will continue to monitor the progress of Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma," Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

India will have Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill as opening options in Rohit's absence while Siraj will be competing with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini and Umesh Yadav for a place in the seam attack.

Rishabh Pant is named as one of the two wicketkeepers in the Test squad, alongside Wriddhiman Saha, but is not included in either the ODI or T20 squads.

Four additional bowlers - Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kartik Tyagi, Ishan Porel and T. Natarajan - will accompany the team on the tour.

Test squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj.

T20I squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy.

ODI squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.