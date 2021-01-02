Sourav Ganguly: Former India captain stable in hospital after heart attack

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly is stable in hospital in Kolkata after suffering a heart attack.

The 48-year-old was rushed to Woodlands Hospital with chest discomfort after exercising at his home gym and he has now undergone surgery.

The hospital confirmed that Ganguly had suffered a mild heart attack and that he had blockages in three coronary arteries.

I wish and pray for the speedy recovery of @SGanguly99. I’ve spoken to his family. Dada is stable and is responding well to the treatment. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 2, 2021

Speaking to reporters, cardiologist Aftab Khan said of Ganguly: "One of his arteries had [a] critical blockage which we removed through angioplasty.

"He has improved, the pain in his chest has reduced. He is stable now. He has to be kept under observation for 24 hours so he will have to stay in hospital."

BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted that Ganguly was "stable and responding well to treatment" and wished for the former batsman's "speedy recovery".

Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon 🙏 @SGanguly99 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 2, 2021

Just got to know about your ailment Sourav.

Hope each passing day brings you closer to a full and speedy recovery! Get well soon. pic.twitter.com/NIC6pFRRdv — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 2, 2021

We are all wishing @SGanguly99 a speedy recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/diPxygWgYx — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 2, 2021

Ganguly played 113 Tests for India between 1996 and 2008, scoring 16 hundreds, 35 half-centuries and 7,212 runs.

The left-hander also played in 311 one-day internationals between 1992 and 2007, amassing 11,363 runs, a tally only eclipsed for India by Sachin Tendulkar (18,426) and Virat Kohli (12,040).

Ganguly scored 22 ODI tons and 72 half-centuries.

He took over as president of the Indian cricket board in October 2019.

Praying for your speedy recovery Dada @SGanguly99 🙏 Get well soon. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 2, 2021

Wishing you a speedy recovery Dada, @SGanguly99 . Praying that you get well soon — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 2, 2021