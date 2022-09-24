Jhulan Goswami: Leading ODI wicket-taker to retire from international cricket after England vs India finale at Lord's

Jhulan Goswami has taken 76 ODI wickets against India, the most number of wicket she has taken against any international side

Jhulan Goswami, India's fast bowling great, will play her final international match against England at Lord's today after confirmation she is to quit the national team.

Rumours of the 39-year-old's imminent international retirement were confirmed by India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, although Goswami could yet play in the inaugural season of the Women's Indian Premier League next year.

And Goswami will end as she began, taking on England in the third ODI more than 20 years after making her international debut against the same opposition in Chennai as a 19-year-old.

Nicknamed the 'Chakda Express' in honour of Chakdaha, her home town in West Bengal, Goswami has played 203 ODIs, 68 T20Is and 12 Test matches and will leave the international stage as the highest wicket-taker in women's ODI history, with 253.

Her final appearance will mark a return to Lord's five years after she was part of the India side which lost to England in the 2017 World Cup final.

This time, her India side will be able to celebrate a series win in England for the first time in 23 years after winning the first two matches.

The link between two eras of India cricket

For many Indians Goswami is the last link between two eras of women's cricket in the country.

The first era saw the emergence of Goswami, alongside Mithali Raj, Diana Edulji, Shikha Pandey and Shantha Rangaswamy and laid the path for the current crop.

Along with Pandey, Goswami was, and still is, the flag bearer for India's seam bowling, an area which has lacked depth until recently.

Goswami's retirement comes soon after Raj stopped playing international cricket.

Goswami captained the India side between 2008 and 2011

During her time with the international side, India have gone from a middling team to one of the world's best, with an ever-increasing following and the possibilities for more talent to emerge through the Women's IPL.

Her career remains a blueprint for the talent hidden in small Indian villages.

Current India men's captain Rohit Sharma recently described Goswami as a once-in-a-generation player, and the likes of Renuka Thakur and Meghna Singh will hope now to build the legacy she leaves.

