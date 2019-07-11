New Zealand's road to the 2019 Cricket World Cup final

Captain Kane Williamson has scored 548 runs at 91.33 in the World Cup so far with Ross Taylor's 335 the next best

Carried by Kane Williamson for much of the tournament, here's how the Black Caps rallied to beat India and reach the World Cup final.

New Zealand 137-0 beat Sri Lanka 136 by 10 wickets

Martin Guptill (73no) and Colin Munro (58no) made light work of knocking off the runs in 16.1 overs after Sri Lanka capitulated.

10:38 New Zealand got off to a roaring start by thumping Sri Lanka New Zealand got off to a roaring start by thumping Sri Lanka

Captain Dimuth Karunaratne struck an unbeaten 52, becoming only the second player to carry their bat through a World Cup innings, but he could do little to abate the collapse at the other end as his side were bowled out in 29.2 overs.

Matt Henry did the early damage, removing Lahiru Thirimanne (4), Kusal Perera (29) and Kusal Mendis (0) inside the opening powerplay before Lockie Ferguson pouched an impressive 3-22 to decimate the batting line-up.

New Zealand 248-8 beat Bangladesh by two wickets

Ross Taylor's sublime 82 off 91 balls guided New Zealand to a nail-biting, two-wicket victory at The Oval after the Black Caps were set a target of 245.

11:08 Ross Taylor's fifty helped New Zealand avoid a slip up at The Oval Ross Taylor's fifty helped New Zealand avoid a slip up at The Oval

Taylor shared a 105-run third-wicket partnership with Kane Williamson before a collapse saw five wickets fall for 58 - Mitchell Santner (17no) squeezing his side home with 11 balls to spare.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (64) had earlier struck a fifth score of over fifty in his last six innings, but Matt Henry's four-wicket haul saw the Tigers bowled out for 244 with four balls of their innings remaining.

New Zealand 173-3 beat Afghanistan 172 by seven wickets

Three from three… Jimmy Neesham took his maiden one-day international five-wicket haul as Gulbadin Naib's side were bowled out for 172, Hashmatullah Shahidi top-scoring with 59.

11:13 New Zealand made it three wins on the spin with victory over Afghanistan New Zealand made it three wins on the spin with victory over Afghanistan

The Black Caps made a disastrous start to their chase as a leading edge from Martin Guptill saw the opener caught for a golden duck off Aftab Alam (3-45) but the experienced heads of Kane Williamson (79no) and Ross Taylor (48) steered their side home with 17.5 overs remaining.

India v New Zealand - match abandoned

Rain proved the winner as India's World Cup clash against New Zealand was washed out without a ball bowled.

Captain Virat Kohli looks out at the rain-laden skies from the India dressing room

It was the fourth game to be called off in seven days in the tournament - a World Cup record - as Trent Bridge failed to recover from intermittent rain and a sodden outfield.

Any hope of play receded as the day progressed, but it was not until 3pm - four and a half hours after the scheduled start time - that the teams, who each took a point, shook hands.

New Zealand 245-6 beat South Africa 241-6 by four wickets

Kane Williamson sealed a 137-ball ton with a six off Andile Phehlukwayo in the final over before completing victory with three balls to spare - finishing on 106no, his 12th ODI hundred.

10:14 Kane Williamson's century led New Zealand to a tense victory over South Africa Kane Williamson's century led New Zealand to a tense victory over South Africa

His innings was a gem after New Zealand lost three wickets for eight runs; Martin Guptill (35) was out hit wicket as they tumbled to 80-4 in a fixture reduced to 49 overs a side due to a wet outfield at Edgbaston.

But captain Williamson, who added 91 with Colin de Grandhomme (60 off 47) for the sixth wicket, notched his 50th fifty-plus score in ODIs to steer his side home. South Africa were limited to 241-6 in Birmingham, with Black Caps seamer Lockie Ferguson taking 3-59.

New Zealand 291-8 beat West Indies 286 by five runs

New Zealand came out on top - just - in one of the games of the tournament as West Indies took them down to the wire.

10:30 Carlos Brathwaite's maiden ODI century proved in vain as West Indies fell short Carlos Brathwaite's maiden ODI century proved in vain as West Indies fell short

Carlos Brathwaite's stunning century took West Indies to the brink of victory after Kane Williamson hit a superb 148 in New Zealand's 291-8.

West Indies were on course for victory thanks to an entertaining 122-run partnership between Chris Gayle (87) and Shimron Hetmyer (54) before collapsing from 142-2 to 164-7.

However, Brathwaite (102 from 82 balls) marshalled the tail superbly to get the West Indies to within six of victory only to hole out off Jimmy Neesham from the final ball of the penultimate over.

Pakistan 241-4 beat New Zealand 237-6 by six wickets

New Zealand's lack of form as a team was exposed as Babar Azam's century decided matters at Edgbaston. The 24-year-old struck an unbeaten 101 off 127 balls to easing his side home with five balls spare.

10:57 New Zealand were put to the sword by Babar Azam's unbeaten century New Zealand were put to the sword by Babar Azam's unbeaten century

Earlier, a sensational opening bowling spell from Shaheen Shah Afridi had produced figures of 3-9 from five overs.

Jimmy Neesham (97no) and Colin de Grandhomme (64) counter-punched sharing a 132-run sixth-wicket partnership but the target was too low.

Australia 243-9 beat New Zealand 157 by 86 runs

Mitchell Starc's five-wicket haul eclipsed Trent Boult's hat-trick as Australia won the Trans-Tasman tussle at Lord's.

10:17 Mitchell Starc's five-wicket haul helped Australia thrash New Zealand Mitchell Starc's five-wicket haul helped Australia thrash New Zealand

Boult's brilliance at the death left Gary Stead's side requiring 244 runs for victory after Australia had rallied from 92-5 - Usman Khawaja (88) and Alex Carey (71) providing invaluable runs.

But with Kane Williamson (40) and Ross Taylor (30) receiving precious little support, the Black Caps folded to a telling defeat.

England 305-8 beat New Zealand 186 by 119 runs

New Zealand's semi-final hopes were left hanging - albeit by slightly more than a thread - as Jonny Bairstow's 106 off 99 balls guided the hosts to 305-8 after an explosive opening stand of 123 with Jason Roy (60).

10:41 England's Jonny Bairstow helped England leapfrog New Zealand in the table England's Jonny Bairstow helped England leapfrog New Zealand in the table

New Zealand's reply faltered from the off and when Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor were run out in quick succession to leave the chase on 69-4, their hopes all but evaporated before the innings closed on 186 all out off 45 overs.

The Black Caps still ultimately qualified alongside Australia, India and England for the last four, with Pakistan unable to pull off a truly remarkable and record-shattering victory against Bangladesh.

New Zealand 239-8 beat India 221 by 18 runs

New Zealand reached their second World Cup final in as many tournaments against the odds with a superb bowling display that, in the words of Virat Kohli, broke Indian hearts.

11:10 Seamers Trent Boult and Matt Henry paved the way for New Zealand's semi-final victory Seamers Trent Boult and Matt Henry paved the way for New Zealand's semi-final victory

The Black Caps set what appeared a modest target of 240 after their innings went into a reserve day, due to rain but Matt Henry (3-37) and Trent Boult (2-42) quickly reduced India to 5-3 after just 3.1 overs with Rohit Sharma (1), KL Rahul (1) and Virat Kohli (1) all back in the dressing room.

When Mitchell Santner (2-34) took two wickets to make it 92-6, the game looked as good as over. However, Ravindra Jadeja's brilliant knock of 77 from 59 balls, in a partnership of 116 with MS Dhoni, brought about an exhilarating conclusion before New Zealand closed matters out.

