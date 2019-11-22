New Zealand's Henry Nicholls faces further concussion check after Jofra Archer blow

Henry Nicholls took a blow on the helmet from Jofra Archer just before stumps on the second day

New Zealand batsman Henry Nicholls will undergo further concussion checks after being hit by a Jofra Archer bouncer in the first Test against England at Mount Maunganui.

Nicholls, who was unbeaten on 26 at the close of the second day's play, was immediately checked by medical staff after receiving a blow to the helmet in the penultimate over.

However, concussion protocol requires the left-hander to be checked again throughout the rest of Friday and before the third day's play gets under way, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Black Caps team-mate Tim Southee said: "He'll be assessed later on tonight and again in the morning, that's the protocol.

"He's shaping up all right at the moment - fingers crossed he'll be right.

"He's a pretty tough character so he'll rest up tonight, a couple of Panadol and be back out there tomorrow."

Nicholls is due to resume on 26 not out on day three of the first Test against England

Should the ongoing concussion checks prevent Nicholls from resuming his innings, New Zealand would be permitted to name a replacement for the remainder of the match.

Australia drafted in Marnus Labuschagne in similar circumstances when Steve Smith was felled by a bouncer - also delivered by Archer - at Lord's during their Ashes series against England last summer.

Nicholls and BJ Watling (6 not out) saw the Black Caps to the close at 144-4, a deficit of 209 runs, after Sam Curran had removed captain Kane Williamson for 52.

Southee, who had earlier finished with 4-88 as England were bowled out for 353, added: "It would have been nice to be three down.

"But we've still got some batting to come, hopefully a couple of good partnerships and we can eke out some more runs."

