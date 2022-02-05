Chris Cairns diagnosed with bowel cancer - six months after being paralysed following a spinal stroke

Chris Cairns played in 279 international matches for New Zealand

Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns has been diagnosed with bowel cancer, just five months after suffering a spinal stroke following emergency heart surgery.

The 51-year-old had undergone life-saving treatment for a torn artery and suffered a spinal stroke in late August that left him paralysed from the waist down.

Cairns was discharged last week after 141 days of inpatient treatment at the University of Canberra Hospital and was told about his latest health setback on Friday.

"I was told yesterday I have bowel cancer... big shock and not what I was expecting after what was supposed to be a routine checkup," Cairns wrote on Instagram.

"So, as I prepare for another round of conversations with surgeons and specialists, I keep remembering how lucky I am to be here in the first place... and how blessed I am to have all that I do in my life.

"Another fight ahead but here's hoping this one is a swift upper cut and over in the first round."

Cairns played 62 Tests, 215 one-day internationals and two Twenty20 internationals for New Zealand between 1989 and 2006. His father Lance also played cricket for New Zealand.