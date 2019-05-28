South Africa's Dale Steyn ruled out of England Cricket World Cup opener

Dale Steyn has played 125 One Day Internationals for South Africa

South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn has been ruled out of their opening World Cup match against England on Thursday.

The 35-year-old hasn't bowled in a competitive game since April 21 after suffering shoulder inflammation when playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

While there is also doubt that Steyn will be fit for South Africa's second game of the tournament against Bangladesh on Sunday, head coach Ottis Gibson is optimistic the pace-man will be ready to face India on June 5.

South Africa are hoping to have Steyn back to face Bangladesh on Sunday

"He is not fully ready yet and we feel that in a six-week tournament there is no need to press the issue right now," Gibson said on Tuesday.

"He is getting closer every day. We hope that if not by Sunday then by the India game."

Steyn was part of South Africa's 15-man lineup for Sunday's warm-up match against the West Indies on Sunday, but didn't have a chance to bowl as the game was rained off before the Proteas fielded.

Without Steyn, either Chris Morris or Dwaine Pretorius are likely to be added to a fast-bowling attack led by Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Andile Phehlukwayo.

