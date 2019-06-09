South Africa play West Indies in the Cricket World Cup on Monday

Will Sheldon Cottrell and West Indies all-but end South Africa's World Cup hopes?

South Africa face West Indies at Southampton on Monday knowing a defeat would all-but end their hopes of making the Cricket World Cup semi-finals.

Faf du Plessis' side have lost each of their first three games - to England, Bangladesh and India - and must now win each of their last six group-stage matches to have a realistic chance of reaching the knockout stages.

Having already lost Dale Steyn for the tournament, the Proteas also had to make do without young fast bowler Lungi Ngidi against India after he sustained a hamstring injury in the defeat to Bangladesh.

Given that all the talk leading into the tournament was that South Africa's pace bowling was not only their strength but that their attack was a match for any at the World Cup, losing two such key components of it - one of them for the remainder of the tournament - was a huge blow.

It is one they must overcome, though, if they are to avoid a fourth defeat on the bounce when they face a West Indies side who have already shown enough to suggest that they will be among the teams battling for a place in the final four.

After blowing Pakistan away in their opening match, they came up just short against Australia at Trent Bridge and they would argue that but for a couple of disputable umpiring decisions, they would have got over the line.

Their bowlers, most notably Andre Russell, Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas, have impressed in both games, skittling Pakistan cheaply before reducing Australia to 38-4 and 79-5 last time out.

The pace and aggression of their bowlers, allied with the power of the batting line-up, makes for a potent combination and Jason Holder's men will be confident of putting another nail in the South Africa coffin at the Hampshire Bowl.

TEAM NEWS

Ngidi seems unlikely to figure but if the 23-year-old quick is passed fit then South Africa will have to decide whether to stick with two spinners or drop one of Imran Tahir and Tabraiz Shamsi. If they keep faith with the two wrist spinners, Chris Morris and Andile Phehlukwayo are the two players most at risk of missing out. West Indies should be unchanged, although there are small doubts over Andre Russell, who did not train the day before the game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

With Steyn gone and quite possibly Ngidi missing too, there is added pressure on Kagiso Rabada to lead the pace attack and take the early wickets that could disrupt the West Indies' powerful top-order.

Rabada has only just turned 24 but already has 110 ODI wickets to his name and is expected to spearhead the attack in all formats for the next decade. Leading them back from the brink of World Cup elimination would be a nice way to start.

Nicholas Pooran has shown his class and a big score seems just around the corner

Chris Gayle is always the first name mentioned when West Indies' batting is discussed, understandable given the career he has had and form he has been in of late. However, he is just one of a number of talented, big-hitting left-handers in the side.

Evin Lewis has shown his class in England before while Shimron Hetmyer is among the best entertaining batsmen to watch in world cricket. It is Nicholas Pooran though who has most caught the eye so far in this tournament with enterprising, elegant knocks of 34no and 40 in his two innings. With his combination of classical cricket shots and power hitting, surely a big score is just around the corner.

WHAT ARE THEY SAYING?

Kagiso Rabada on West Indies' pace attack: "It's nice to watch when they play, they've got some good pace. The West Indies have always had fast bowlers. Everyone knows about the Marshalls, the Holdings. So it's a culture, a culture of fast bowling in the West Indies and, yeah, it is nice to see. It is good for cricket."

West Indies bowling coach Roddy Estwick: "Every West Indian is in this. This is big for the Caribbean people. One thing that we have been stressing is to go out and put a smile on the people's faces in the Caribbean. We want people to wake up in the morning with a smile on their face, seeing West Indians playing good cricket."

