Entire Cricket South Africa board follows acting president Beresford Williams in mass resignation

Beresford Williams' resignation was announced by Cricket South Africa on Sunday

Cricket South Africa's entire board has resigned, with an interim committee likely to be tasked with bringing the governing body out of its administrative turmoil.

Acting president Beresford Williams resigned along with four other board members on Sunday.

The cricket board has been plagued by claims of mismanagement, with a damning internal report providing a long list of concerns about the actions of various staff members.

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa had told the International Cricket Council (ICC) that he intended to intervene in the running of the board unless it committed to governance reforms by October 27.

"Acting President of CSA Beresford Williams has handed in his resignation with immediate effect," the CSA said on its Twitter feed.

Acting President of CSA Beresford Williams has handed in his resignation with immediate effect. Mr Williams said that he is deeply passionate about cricket and because of his love for the game, he has resigned as this is the best way he can currently serve cricket. — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) October 25, 2020

The CSA members' council met on Thursday to discuss strategies to solve the crisis following the sports minister's ultimatum.

"One of these approaches was that if the board would need to step down for the best interest of CSA and cricket as a whole, the board would then do so," CSA said.

Board members Angelo Carolissen, Tebogo Siko, John Mogodi and Donavan May also resigned on Sunday.

Rihan Richards had been appointed acting president of the Members' Council, the CSA subsequently said in a statement.

"CSA thanks them for their dedication, commitment and service to CSA and wishes them well in their future endeavours," Richards said of the departing members.