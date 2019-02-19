Scotland skittle Oman for 24 to seal 10-wicket win in 50-over series opener

Scotland skittled out Oman for 24 in 17.1 overs

Scotland bundled out Oman for just 24, the fourth lowest recorded List A score, as they secured a 10-wicket win with 280 balls to spare.

Debutant Adrian Neill was one of two Scottish bowlers, alongside Ruaidhri Smith, to finish with match figures of 4-7 as six Oman batsmen were dismissed for a duck, including openers Jatinder Singh and TK Bhandari.

Only one Omani batsman scored more than two runs, Khawar Ali top-scoring with 15, while extras (3) provided the second highest contribution to the hosts' total in Al Amarat.

Quadrangular Series winners Scotland required just 20 balls to successfully chase down their target without losing a wicket, as Matthew Cross made 10 not out and captain Kyle Coetzer finished unbeaten on 16.

Had the match been classed as an official one-day international, Oman's total would have been the lowest ever recorded in ODI cricket - replacing the current record of 35 made by Zimbabwe against Sri Lanka in 2004.