Sri Lanka Cricket investigated for alleged corruption by ICC

None of the allegations relate to England's upcoming series in Sri Lanka

The International Cricket Council has confirmed investigators are in Sri Lanka looking into "serious allegations of corruption".

England begin their tour of Sri Lanka with a one-day international on October 10 and both they and the host nation will be briefed by anti-corruption experts over the coming days.

Alex Marshall, general manager of the ICC's anti-corruption unit, says none of the allegations being investigated relate to the upcoming Sri Lanka-England series.

Sri Lanka vs England Live on

"The enquiries are continuing so it would not be appropriate to comment further, but I can confirm that we have, at their request, provided a detailed briefing to the Sri Lankan President, Prime Minister and Sports Minister," he said.

"We are receiving full support from the Competent Authority currently in place at Sri Lanka Cricket [SLC] whilst elections for the SLC Board are pending.

"I'd like to make it clear that these investigations have been underway for a considerable time and do not relate to the series about to start in Sri Lanka.

"However, I will take the opportunity to brief both the teams over the coming days to ensure they remain alert to the risks from would be corruptors."