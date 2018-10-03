Sri Lanka Cricket investigated for alleged corruption by ICC
Last Updated: 03/10/18 7:31am
The International Cricket Council has confirmed investigators are in Sri Lanka looking into "serious allegations of corruption".
England begin their tour of Sri Lanka with a one-day international on October 10 and both they and the host nation will be briefed by anti-corruption experts over the coming days.
Alex Marshall, general manager of the ICC's anti-corruption unit, says none of the allegations being investigated relate to the upcoming Sri Lanka-England series.
Sri Lanka vs England
October 10, 2018, 9:30am
Live on
"The enquiries are continuing so it would not be appropriate to comment further, but I can confirm that we have, at their request, provided a detailed briefing to the Sri Lankan President, Prime Minister and Sports Minister," he said.
"We are receiving full support from the Competent Authority currently in place at Sri Lanka Cricket [SLC] whilst elections for the SLC Board are pending.
"I'd like to make it clear that these investigations have been underway for a considerable time and do not relate to the series about to start in Sri Lanka.
"However, I will take the opportunity to brief both the teams over the coming days to ensure they remain alert to the risks from would be corruptors."