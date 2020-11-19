Former Sri Lanka bowler Nuwan Zoysa found guilty of match-fixing offences

Former Sri Lanka seamer and bowling coach Nuwan Zoysa has been found guilty of match-fixing offences by the International Cricket Council

Former Sri Lanka seamer and bowling coach Nuwan Zoysa has been found guilty of match-fixing offences by the International Cricket Council and will now be sanctioned.

Zoysa, 42, was provisionally suspended in 2018 after being charged with three offences under the ICC's anti-corruption code.

The ICC said in a statement: "Zoysa was charged under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code in November 2018 and has been found guilty on all charges after he exercised his right to a hearing before a Tribunal. Zoysa remains suspended and sanctions will follow in due course."

The Sri Lankan has been found guilty of:

Article 2.1.1 - for being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of a match.

Article 2.1.4 - Directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach Code Article 2.1.

Article 2.4.4 - Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code.

The ICC said Zoysa has also been charged by the ICC on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board with breaching four counts of the ECB Anti-Corruption Code for Participants for the T10 League, with the proceedings ongoing.

The left-arm seamer played 30 Tests and 95 ODIs for Sri Lanka between 1997 and 2007, taking a combined 172 wickets, while he was the country's bowling coach from 2015 until his suspension in 2018.