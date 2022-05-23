Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis hospitalised but tests show 'no major medical issues' after chest pains during Bangladesh Test

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis departed the pitch vs Bangladesh and was hospitalised with chest pains

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis was taken to hospital with chest pains during the opening day of the second Test against Bangladesh on Monday, but tests have ruled out any major medical issues.

In the 23rd over, the last before the lunch interval, Mendis lay down on the turf in discomfort, before departing alongside Sri Lanka medical staff clutching his chest.

Mendis underwent an ECG test at a Dhaka hospital and the results showed no major complications, Sri Lanka team officials have said.

Former England and current Sri Lanka head coach Chris Silverwood said: "Kusal is currently having some checks done on him to make sure he's ok.

"Hopefully he will be ok and back with us in the hotel tonight."

Manzur Hossain Chowdhury, the Bangladesh Cricket Board doctor, said initially that Mendis' discomfort could have been caused by dehydration or gastritis.

Mendis scored 54 off 131 balls in the first innings in the drawn first Test, followed by a quick 48 in the second stint.

Tamim Iqbal had to retire on day three of the first Test as a result of severe cramps, while on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough left on day four due to the heat.