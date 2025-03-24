Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal is recovering care in hospital after heart attack during a domestic cricket match; batter, 36, had a blockage in his heart and doctors performed angiogram; Tamim played 70 Tests, 243 one-day internationals and 78 T20s between 2007 and 2023

Tamim Iqbal: Former Bangladesh cricket captain recovering in hospital after heart attack in domestic game

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal is recovering in hospital after suffering a heart attack during a domestic T20 match.

The 36-year-old, his country's record ODI run-scorer, was captaining Mohammedan Sporting Club in Monday's Dhaka Premier League fixture against Shinepukur when he complained of chest pains and later went into cardiac arrest.

He received emergency treatment on site and was given angioplasty to relieve a blockage of the arteries.

It has been reported locally that he will remain under close observation at the KPJ Hospital in Savar for the next 72 hours but he was well enough to post on social media.

"The heartbeat is what keeps us alive, but this can cease without any announcement - we repeatedly forget this. Did I know what was going to happen to me when I started the day yesterday?" he wrote on Facebook.

"I have returned with the infinite mercy of Allah and everyone's prayers. I'm lucky, I had some amazing people by my side during this crisis, with whose tireless efforts I've overcome this crisis.

"Some events remind us of reality, how short life really is. Everyone pray for me and my family. I, Tamim Iqbal, am nothing without your love."

BCB president Faruque Ahmed, who has reportedly visited the batter after cancelling a board meeting, said: "We are very thankful to all the medics and specialists for their swift actions in this critical situation.

"The outpouring of concern for Tamim reflects how much he is loved and appreciated by the nation.

"The BCB is closely monitoring his health and continues to remain in contact with the hospital's medical team. The board is committed to providing every support and assistance to ensure Tamim's swift recovery."

Tamim played 70 Test matches, 243 one-day internationals and 78 T20 internationals for Bangladesh between 2007 and 2023, amassing over 15,000 runs across the formats, including 25 centuries.