Cricket World Cup: What now for England and which teams can still qualify for semi-finals?

England's miserable Cricket World Cup defence is officially over with two games to spare after suffering a sixth defeat in seven to Australia - and fifth straight - but what now for Jos Buttler's men and which teams are still in with a chance of reaching the semi-finals?

What teams are already through?

Hosts India currently occupy top spot in the table after seven wins from seven, securing a serene passage through to the semi-final stage.

They are now left in a straight battle for first place with South Africa, who also booked a final-four spot without even playing after Pakistan's win over New Zealand on Saturday.

The Proteas have been hugely impressive during the tournament, winning six from seven, with their only loss a shock defeat to the Netherlands in their third game.

India and South Africa meet on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Cricket at 8am (first ball from 8.30am), with victory for India clinching top spot with one game to play.

Which teams are fighting for final semi-final spots?

Pakistan's rain-affected victory over New Zealand places them level with the current fourth-placed Black Caps on eight points with one game to play, trailing only on net-run-rate. They play England and Sri Lanka, respectively, in their final group matches.

Afghanistan are also in contention for a historic final-four berth, also accumulating eight points having played a game fewer. They face Australia, who are third, and South Africa in their final two matches.

A win for Australia in that Tuesday clash with Afghanistan - and what would be a sixth-straight win after starting the tournament with back-to-back defeats - would confirm their spot in the semi-finals.

Sri Lanka and the Netherlands (both with four points) are still just about in contention with two games to go, though they must win out and hope none of New Zealand, Pakistan or Afghanistan win their final games.

England and Bangladesh are both eliminated.

Remaining fixtures

India (14 points) - vs South Africa (Sunday), vs Netherlands (Sunday, Nov 12)

(14 points) - vs South Africa (Sunday), vs Netherlands (Sunday, Nov 12) South Africa (12 points) - vs India (Sunday), vs Afghanistan (Friday, Nov 10)

(12 points) - vs India (Sunday), vs Afghanistan (Friday, Nov 10) Australia (10 points) - vs Afghanistan (Tuesday, Nov 7), vs (Saturday, Nov 11)

(10 points) - vs Afghanistan (Tuesday, Nov 7), vs (Saturday, Nov 11) New Zealand (8 points) - vs Sri Lanka (Thursday, Nov 9)

(8 points) - vs Sri Lanka (Thursday, Nov 9) Pakistan (8 points) - vs England (Saturday, Nov 11)

(8 points) - vs England (Saturday, Nov 11) Afghanistan (8 points) - vs Australia (Tuesday, Nov 7), vs South Africa (Friday, Nov 10)

(8 points) - vs Australia (Tuesday, Nov 7), vs South Africa (Friday, Nov 10) Sri Lanka (4 points) - vs Bangladesh (Monday, Nov 6, vs New Zealand (Thursday, Nov 9)

(4 points) - vs Bangladesh (Monday, Nov 6, vs New Zealand (Thursday, Nov 9) Netherlands (4 points) - vs England (Wednesday), vs India (Sunday, Nov 12)

(4 points) - vs England (Wednesday), vs India (Sunday, Nov 12) Bangladesh (2 points) - vs Sri Lanka (Monday, Nov 6), vs Australia (Saturday, Nov 11)

(2 points) - vs Sri Lanka (Monday, Nov 6), vs Australia (Saturday, Nov 11) England (2 points) - vs Netherlands (Wednesday, Nov 8), vs Pakistan (Saturday, Nov 11)

What's still at stake for England?

It has come to light that places at the 2025 Champions Trophy will be allocated based on performances in this competition, with hosts Pakistan joined by the seven highest finishers, meaning England need to improve their position over their final two matches.

England head coach Matthew Mott admitted he was not aware of the qualification process until during the defeat against India, telling reporters after that loss: "The ICC do change the rules quite a bit with qualification but to be honest I don't think it would affect in any way the way we've played in this tournament, so it's not a big deal.

"It's plenty of motivation for us to pick ourselves back up off the canvas and keep trying to throw punches. It gives us a lot of focus that we need to make sure we can't just 'turn up'. We've got to win these games."

England need to avoid finishing in the bottom two in order to confirm a Champions Trophy spot. They are currently last, worse off than Bangladesh on net run-rate as the only teams with just one win to their name.

They can potentially leapfrog them, and their opponents on Wednesday, the Netherlands (eighth, with four points), with a victory, while a further win in their final game against Pakistan should ensure a top-eight finish.

