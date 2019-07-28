Top Ashes moments: Stuart Broad takes eight wickets in one morning

The Ashes has never been short of memorable moments.

Benedict's Ashes moments 24-19:

24) 1934 - Hedley Verity takes 15 wickets in the match - 14 of them in a single day - as the Australians are beaten at Lord's for the last time for 75 years.

The great Yorkshire left-arm spinner proved unplayable on a sticky wicket as he twice removed Don Bradman, for 36 and 13.

The second Test of the 1934 series at Lord's, was known as Verity's Match

23) 2015 - Stuart Broad takes eight wickets before lunch at Nottingham. On his home ground, Broad became England's joint fourth highest Test wicket-taker as he took 8-15 with Australia bowled out for just 60.

Australia were all out in just 111 balls at Trent Bridge - the shortest first innings in Test history - as England went on to secure an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Stuart Broad passed 300 wickets and equalled the fastest Test five-wicket haul off 19 deliveries

22) 1982 - England win by 3 runs at Melbourne as a Jeff Thomson edge is parried by Chris Tavare, but caught by Geoff Miller. Remarkably, just 10 runs separated the highest and lowest scores in the four innings of the 250th Test.

Alongside Allan Border and needing 74 for victory, Thomson was removed by Ian Botham to spark celebrations among the tourists.

The 1982 Ashes Test at Melbourne saw the closest of finishes

21) 1968 - Basil D'Oliveira hits 158 at The Oval which has more serious repercussions later on that year.

Despite helping England win the Test and draw the series, the England cricket selectors controversially overlooked him for the tour of South Africa, his country of origin that winter.

Basil D’Oliveira changed the course of history by scoring 158 at The Oval

20) 1977 - In front of his adoring home crowd at Headingley, Geoff Boycott scores his 100th first-class century.

In only his second Test after returning from a three-year self-imposed exile, Boycott became the 17th cricketer to achieve the historical landmark.

Geoffrey Boycott scored his 100th first-class hundred as England won by an innings and 85 runs

19) 1948 - Australia successfully chase a record-at-the-time 404 in 344 minutes to win by 7 wickets at Headingley, thanks to centuries from Arthur Morris and Don Bradman.

Morris (182) and Bradman (173 not out) put together an extraordinary second-wicket stand of 301 to set up Australia's record run-chase.

Arthur Morris (182) and Don Bradman (173 not out) put together an extraordinary second-wicket stand

