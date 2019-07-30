Top Ashes moments: Warne's ball of the century, Edgbaston 2005 and Bradman's greatest innings

Benedict Bermange
The Ashes has never been short of memorable moments.
each day in the build-up to this summer's series, which begins on Thursday, August 1, Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange will pick six of the best as he counts down his top 60 moments.
Benedict's Ashes moments 12-7:
12) 1930 - Don Bradman plays what he considers his best innings - 254 at Lord's as Australia make 729 and win by seven wickets.
11) 1933 - Bert Oldfield is hit on the head by Harold Larwood bowling Bodyline at Adelaide which fractures his skull and nearly causes a diplomatic incident.
10) 1993 - Shane Warne delivers his 'ball of the century' at Old Trafford as his first delivery in Ashes cricket bamboozles Mike Gatting.
9) 2005 - England sneak home by two runs at Edgbaston when Mike Kasprowicz is caught behind by Geraint Jones from the bowling of Steve Harmison.
8) 1964 - Fred Trueman becomes the first man to take 300 Test wickets when he has Neil Hawke caught by Colin Cowdrey at The Oval.
7) 1938 - Len Hutton breaks the Test record for the highest individual score with 364 at The Oval, England pile up 903-7 declared and win by a record innings and 579 runs.
