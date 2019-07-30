Top Ashes moments: Warne's ball of the century, Edgbaston 2005 and Bradman's greatest innings

The Ashes has never been short of memorable moments.

Benedict's Ashes moments 12-7:

12) 1930 - Don Bradman plays what he considers his best innings - 254 at Lord's as Australia make 729 and win by seven wickets.

Don Bradman played what he considered to be his best innings during the 1930 Ashes

11) 1933 - Bert Oldfield is hit on the head by Harold Larwood bowling Bodyline at Adelaide which fractures his skull and nearly causes a diplomatic incident.

Bert Oldfield is hit on the head by Harold Larwood during Bodyline Ashes series in 1933

10) 1993 - Shane Warne delivers his 'ball of the century' at Old Trafford as his first delivery in Ashes cricket bamboozles Mike Gatting.

Shane Warne bowled Mike Gatting with the 'ball of the century' at Old Trafford in the 1993 Ashes

9) 2005 - England sneak home by two runs at Edgbaston when Mike Kasprowicz is caught behind by Geraint Jones from the bowling of Steve Harmison.

Steve Harmison had Michael Kasprowicz caught behind down the legside in seal a two-run win at Edgbaston

8) 1964 - Fred Trueman becomes the first man to take 300 Test wickets when he has Neil Hawke caught by Colin Cowdrey at The Oval.

Len Hutton hit a then-Test record 364 at The Oval in 1938

7) 1938 - Len Hutton breaks the Test record for the highest individual score with 364 at The Oval, England pile up 903-7 declared and win by a record innings and 579 runs.

Colin Cowdrey took the catch that took Fred Trueman to 300 Test wickets

