England will not pay football in practice or warm-ups for the foreseeable future after opener Rory Burns was ruled out of the second Test by injury.

Burns is set to fly home after injuring ankle ligaments the day before the Cape Town Test against South Africa, which the tourists need to win to level the four-match series.

Statistician Benedict Bermange has dived back through the archives to compile his team of cricketers affected by football foul-ups. Check it out, then tweet @SkyCricket with any you think we have missed.

Cricket's football-crocked XI Joe Denly (Eng) Hurt his left knee in the warm-up to the 2009 ODI against Australia at The Oval after he was tackled by Owais Shah Rory Burns (Eng) Damaged ankle ligaments in practice ahead of the second Test against South Africa in January 2020 Michael Vaughan (Eng) Injured his knee in the warm-up for the fourth day of Yorkshire’s Championship match with Worcestershire in 2009 Rohit Sharma (Ind) Injured his ankle ahead of his first-ever Test, against South Africa in 2010, and had to wait another three and a half years for his debut Jonny Bairstow (Eng) Twisted his ankle ahead of the fourth ODI against Sri Lanka in October 2018 Yuvraj Singh (Ind) Injured playing football barefoot during a 2014 pre-semi-final ICC WT20 practice session in Dhaka Matt Prior (Eng - wk) Suffered back spasms in the warm up to the 2009 Headingley Ashes Test Kieron Pollard (WI) Ruled out of the West Indies ICC WT20 2014 squad after injuring his knee in a charity football game Shaminda Eranga (SL) Sprained an ankle playing football in preparation for Sri Lanka’s January 2013 Sydney Test Ishant Sharma (Ind) Was elbowed in the face in a game by compatriot Praveen Kumar in 2011 Fidel Edwards (WI) Missed the whole 2016 season after breaking his ankle in a kickaround

