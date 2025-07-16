Los Angeles Olympics 2028: Dates confirmed for cricket’s return with Flag football to take centre stage

Cricket will be making its second-ever Olympic appearance at LA in 2028 and dates for the T20 competitions have been unveiled with Flag football also set to take centre stage.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced that the T20 competitions for the men's and women's categories at LA28 will run from July 12 to July 29, 2028.

The medal matches will be held on July 20 (women's) and July 29 (men's) respectively.

Six teams per gender will compete for medals, with 90 athlete quotas allotted for each tournament, allowing nations to name 15-member squads.

All matches will be staged at the Pomona Fairplex, about 50km from downtown Los Angeles.

The format includes double-headers on most matchdays, with fixtures beginning at 9am and 6.30pm local time.

The qualification process for the six men's and women's teams is yet to be confirmed, but will likely be discussed during the ICC's Annual Conference in Singapore, starting on July 17.

Meanwhile, organisers confirmed the sport's medal matches for Flag football will be held in primetime slots in its first-ever Olympic appearance.

Image: Flag football set to take centre stage in Los Angeles

The International Federation of American Football (IFAF), in partnership with the National Football League (NFL), announced that the men's and women's medal games are scheduled for Friday evening, July 21, and Saturday afternoon, July 22, at BMO Stadium near downtown Los Angeles.

"Flag football will definitely be a hot ticket at the Games," IFAF President Pierre Trochet said. "We're going to be at a great stadium right in the heart of the city and we're going to have fantastic players on the field with NFL players available."

Flag football is a non-contact variation of American football in which players wear flags attached to their waists. Instead of tackling, defensive players must remove a flag from the ball carrier to end a play. The sport is played on a smaller field with fewer players per side.

The inclusion of flag football in LA28 follows a vote by NFL owners allowing NFL players to participate in the Olympic competition.

