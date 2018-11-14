Kolkata Knight Riders release Mitchell Starc by text message

Mitchell Starc has taken 145 ODI wickets for Australia

Australia bowler Mitchell Starc is set to miss next year's IPL after being released by the Kolkata Knight Riders via text message.

Starc was one of the highest-paid players in the league last year, signed for more than £1m, but could not play because of a stress fracture in his leg.

"I got a text message two days ago from the owners of Kolkata saying I've been released from my contract," Starc said.

"Barring a little niggle in my hammy I've felt pretty good with my body and my strength and the rest of it.

"That little period of time has really paid off for the body. If I don't play the IPL next year it's a good opportunity to freshen up for a massive six months of cricket in the UK."

In 2019, England host the World Cup, beginning on May 30 in London, before welcoming Australia in the Ashes at the beginning of August.

Starc will be looking to feature heavily in both events and may welcome the opportunity to rest, instead of participating in the IPL.

Should he choose to make himself available for the IPL, he will need to nominate for next season's auction, due to take place in December.