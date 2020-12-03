Indian Premier League: Indian board to discuss adding two franchises

Mumbai Indians have won the last two editions of the IPL

India's cricket board will consider adding two new teams to the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the governing body's annual general meeting later this month.

The IPL currently features eight franchises and its latest edition was held in the United Arab Emirates without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Indian media reports say the proposal will be discussed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on December 24

"We have been thinking in terms of a 10-team IPL for some time now, and we'd like to have two new teams from 2021, if possible," an IPL governing council member requesting anonymity told Reuters.

The IPL, which has an estimated brand value of $6.8 billion, drew record television and digital viewership during this year's rearranged edition.

Indian conglomerates Adani Group and RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, which owned the Rising Pune Supergiant franchise for two IPL seasons, have reportedly previously shown interest in buying new teams.

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals to win their fifth IPL title in Dubai last month.

10:52 The best of the action from Dubai as Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by five wickets to win their fifth Indian Premier League title The best of the action from Dubai as Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by five wickets to win their fifth Indian Premier League title

During the AGM, the BCCI will also discuss its position on the possible inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Cricket featured at the 1900 Olympics and was played in the 1998 Commonwealth Games but has largely been absent from multi-sport events.

The International Cricket Council, the world governing body of the sport, backs the idea of the sport's inclusion in the Olympics but the BCCI has been reluctant.