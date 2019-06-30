Edgbaston turns blue for One Day for Children at England vs India

Edgbaston turned blue on Sunday as England's World Cup game with India marked One Day for Children.

The ICC and UNICEF have teamed up during the World Cup to support the latter's work helping underprivileged children in cricket-playing countries learn, play and be healthy.

England vs India was chosen as the pinnacle event of the campaign, with fans and stands decked in blue, both sets of players wearing special kits, fundraising activities carried out and children acting as 'Playground Pundits'.

India legend Sachin Tendulkar told Sky Sports Cricket: "I would like to applaud what UNICEF has done for so many years and continue to do. This initiative is really important for the future of the world.

"Children who are less fortunate, who don't have normal childhoods, we are looking to help them in various areas - nutrition, education, playing. We want to allow them to have a normal childhood."

Uber are pledging $500 for every four scored during the match, with Booking.com donating £500 for every wicket taken.

Plus, Gray Nicolls has created a limited edition light blue bat for the day, with 25 per cent of proceeds going to UNICEF.

Mike Penrose, executive director at UNICEF UK, said: "One Day for Children has allowed us to raise vital funds for children worldwide and show the true power of sport for social good.

"The money raised through this campaign will continue to help children in cricket-playing nations, with many projects using the unique power of cricket to deliver these objectives."

Steve Elworthy, managing director of the 2019 World Cup, added: "The experience at Edgbaston will be unlike any other Cricket World Cup match fans have seen this summer, as we celebrate the #OneDay4Children campaign.

"With a sell-out ground and potentially hundreds of millions watching around the world, we can tap into the unparalleled power of the tournament's audience to make a marked difference in children's lives."

Fans in the UK can donate to #OneDay4Children by texting TEN to 70160 to give £10, or texting TWENTY to 70160 to give £20.