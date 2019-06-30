PODCAST: England's World Cup hopes alive after India win

Bob Willis described England's 31-run win over India that keeps their Cricket World Cup hopes alive as "perfection".

England posted 337-7 from their 50 overs after winning the toss and batting first, with Jonny Bairstow (111) scoring a maiden World Cup ton and Jason Roy (66 off 57) helping get the team off to a flier. They then restricted India to 306-5 in reply, to earn a crucial win.

England vs New Zealand Live on

Joining Charles Colvile and Bob on the latest World Cup Debate, Brendon McCullum says Roy "should 100 per cent be picked for Test cricket" for England later this summer. McCullum also hailed India's Jasprit Bumrah as "the best bowler in the world across all three formats".

LISTEN TO THE SHOW AS A PODCAST HERE

Discussed on the show...

- Perfect day for "fired-up" Jonny Bairstow - mental toughness shown after comments in the media

- Roy and Bairstow's aggressive approach to the Indian spinners

Jason Roy struck 66 on his England return at the top of the order

- England's struggles with the bat in the middle overs

- "Mature" Ben Stokes' superb form

- Should Jos Buttler have come in earlier, above Eoin Morgan?

- King of the yorker, the "phenomenal" Jasprit Bumrah - how difficult is he to face?

- Chris Woakes' brilliant start with three maidens and Liam Plunkett's three crucial wickets

- Rohit Sharma's superb hundred

Rohit Sharma hit a fine hundred - his third of the World Cup

- India's curiously slow end to their innings

- Win toss and bat first now the way forward for England?

- New Zealand's aggressive approach to 2015 World Cup that influenced England

- A look ahead to the final group game between the teams on Wednesday

To listen to the full podcast DOWNLOAD HERE!

You can watch every match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup (channel 404)