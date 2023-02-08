Women's T20 World Cup: Sophia Dunkley half-century seals England victory over New Zealand in warm-up

A Sophia Dunkley half-century proved the difference as England cruised to a five-wicket victory over New Zealand in their Women's T20 World Cup warm-up match in Cape Town.

Seven fours and a six, with a run rate of 157.89, saw Dunkley last all 20 overs, Alice Capsey coming closest to forming a partnership with her as she knocked 28 from 13 deliveries as England put on a strong reply to New Zealand's 114-9.

Despite Mala Bouchler and Katherine Sciver-Brunt both falling for one run apiece, Dunkley stayed firm and hit one to the boundary in the 14th over to secure the victory as England finished on 118-5.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Lauren Winfield-Hill provided seven runs, with Amy Jones adding 12 to the tally from 12 balls, before Sophie Ecclestone faced two deliveries to see out the innings and add three more.

Hayley Jensen (two for 20) and Amelia Kerr (two for 24) were the most prolific with the ball for New Zealand but the constant of Dunkley was all that was needed

New Zealand's innings was held together by Suzie Bates (36) and Amelia Kerr (24) after Bernadine Bezuldenhout fell for a golden duck, Sophie Ecclestone (3-19) once again showing her bowling prowess, with Kate Cross (2-10) also putting on a fine display with back-to-back dismissals in the fifth over to give England an achievable target.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Dunkley had also registered a half-century against South Africa on Monday, one of three England players to do so along with Capsey and Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Ireland secure big win over Australia in T20 warm-up clash

Ireland secured a huge three-wicket win over Australia in a high-scoring encounter in Stellenbosch.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Orla Prendergast (26 from 15 balls) and Laura Delany (32 from 28 balls) were the highest scorers for the winning outfit, Leah Paul (11) and Arlene Nora Kelly (9) coming in late on and holding their nerve to seal the win, Kelly smashing a huge six with four balls to go see Ireland finish the day on 169-7.

Megan Schutt (two for 16) was the most dangerous with the ball for Australia, but the Ireland attack was enough on the day.

Despite Ireland's victory, the Australia attack was impressive, Alyssa Healy (62), Tahlia McGrath (56) and Ellyse Perry (40) putting on fine displays with the bat.

Watch England's T20 World Cup campaign live on Sky Sports Cricket. The team's opening game, against West Indies, is live from 12.30pm (1pm first ball) on Saturday.