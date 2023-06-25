Ireland's 2023 Cricket World Cup hopes ended by Sri Lanka as Scotland beat Oman to reach Super Six

Ireland's Cricket World Cup hopes are over following a 133-run defeat to Sri Lanka.

Andy Balbirnie's side already faced an uphill battle to qualify for the 50-over tournament in India later this year after disappointing defeats to Oman and Scotland in ICC World Cup qualifiers this week.

Only a victory against Sri Lanka alongside other results going their way in Group B would have kept alive their faint hopes but Ireland were dismissed for 192 in response to Sri Lanka's 325.

Dimuth Karunaratne was Ireland's tormentor in chief with a run-a-ball 103 at the top of the order for Sri Lanka.

Karunaratne put on 168 for the third wicket with Sadeera Samarawickrama, who made 82 before Mark Adair and Barry McCarthy led the fightback for Ireland.

Adair claimed 4-46 while McCarthy picked up three wickets to dismiss Sri Lanka for 325.

It proved far too many for Ireland, who were reduced to 58-4 before Harry Tector helped them regroup with 33.

Wanindu Hasaranga ended Tector's innings on his way to 5-79 and even though Curtis Campher continued the fight, he was eventually out for 39 which saw Ireland's World Cup hopes over.

They conclude their Group B campaign on Tuesday when they play the United Arab Emirates.

Scotland dominate Oman as both sides qualify for Super Six

Scotland earned a dominant 76-run victory over Oman in Bulawayo but results elsewhere meant both sides booked their places in the Cricket World Cup Super Six.

The Scots reached a mammoth total of 320 thanks mainly to the brilliance of Brandon McMullen, who notched a century alongside a healthy contribution from captain Richie Berrington.

Oman's slow run rate, partnered with Scotland's regular wicket-taking ability, meant Doug Watson's men were able to make it three wins from three in qualifying.

Christopher McBride was dismissed lbw by Bilal Khan with just the third ball of the day but McMullen and Matthew Cross put 82 on the board before the latter was clean bowled by Jay Odedra.

Scotland seemingly took the game away from their opponents as McMullen and Berrington crossed a ton partnership and 220 runs exactly were on the board before Oman managed to find their next wicket thanks to a run out that dismissed the skipper. McMullen was next in the hutch with 136 to his name.

Two wickets in an over got rid of Michael Leask and Chris Greaves to give Oman a sniff with Scotland sitting on 262, but 32 from Tomas Mackintosh and 25 from Mark Watt ensured they surpassed 300, giving the chasing side lots of work to do.

Oman were very slow out of the blocks and put on just 25 runs for the opening powerplay - one ball later Kashyap Prajapati was clean bowled by McMullen.

Still, the wicket did not shift Oman into gear and they were soon four down with just 72 scored after Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas and Zeeshan Maqsood lost their wickets.

Mohammad Nadeem and Ayaan Khan soon followed and Shoaib Khan (36) and Naseem Khushi's (69) late efforts were not enough as Scotland went through with three wins.

Ireland's loss to Sri Lanka, however, meant Oman also followed their opponents into the Super Six stage.