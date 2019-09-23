Cricket News

Terrific Trescothick, county pitches and how to play spin

Nick Knight, Mark Ramprakash and Rob Key look at where the retiring Marcus Trescothick ranks for England, discuss modern-day county pitches and assess how best to play spin bowling.

Last Updated: 23/09/19 6:25pm

Sky Sports Cricket Podcast
Sky Sports Cricket Podcast

