Terrific Trescothick, county pitches and how to play spin
Nick Knight, Mark Ramprakash and Rob Key look at where the retiring Marcus Trescothick ranks for England, discuss modern-day county pitches and assess how best to play spin bowling.
Last Updated: 23/09/19 6:25pm
