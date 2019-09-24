'Bairstow will be back as batsman' - England squads analysed

Sky Sports Cricket Podcast

Rob Key, Dominic Cork and Nick Knight discuss England's Test and T20 squads for the tour of New Zealand, looking at Jonny Bairstow's axing, how he will return and what the new boys, such as Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Saqib Mahmood and Tom Banton will bring.

