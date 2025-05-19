 Skip to content

Surrey vs Yorkshire: County Championship free live stream, news, score

Sunday 18 May 2025 18:55, UK

live for free on Sky Sports

Reigning champions Surrey look to extend their unbeaten start to the County Championship season when they host Yorkshire at the KIA Oval - live for free on Sky Sports.

Rory Burns' side are tasked with returning to winning ways after a draw with Warwickshire at Edgbaston last time out.

Jonny Bairstow's Yorkshire, meanwhile, are without a win in three, most recently drawing with Essex at Headingley.

Yorkshire 255 & 185-6 trail Surrey 512 by 72 runs at the Kia Oval.

Action resumes from 11am on Monday for the fourth and final day - and you can watch every ball via the live stream at the top of this page.

