Surrey vs Yorkshire: County Championship free live stream, news, score
Sunday 18 May 2025 18:55, UK
Reigning champions Surrey look to extend their unbeaten start to the County Championship season when they host Yorkshire at the KIA Oval - live for free on Sky Sports.
Rory Burns' side are tasked with returning to winning ways after a draw with Warwickshire at Edgbaston last time out.
Jonny Bairstow's Yorkshire, meanwhile, are without a win in three, most recently drawing with Essex at Headingley.
Yorkshire 255 & 185-6 trail Surrey 512 by 72 runs at the Kia Oval.
Action resumes from 11am on Monday for the fourth and final day - and you can watch every ball via the live stream at the top of this page.