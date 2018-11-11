England Women look to get World T20 campaign under way with win

2:22 Heather Knight was frustrated after England's opening Women's World T20 match against Sri Lanka was washed out Heather Knight was frustrated after England's opening Women's World T20 match against Sri Lanka was washed out

England Women will be hoping to get their World T20 campaign underway against Bangladesh on Monday after their opening match was washed out.

Heather Knight's side and Sri Lanka were left watching on in St Lucia as heavy rain and thunderstorms forced their Group A match to be called off with both teams taking a point.

And, although England have just three more group games to play as they aim to qualify for the semi-finals, Knight has said the team are not under any added pressure.

England vs Bangladesh Wome Live on

"I think we'll just be glad to get out there and play some cricket," Knight said. "The fact that we must win is just by the by.

"It's tournament cricket, it's such a short, sharp tournament, every game is important. You can't afford to slip up for a short spell in T20 cricket or that's going to lose you the game.

"We've got to beat every team to obviously get to where we want to be in those semi-finals in Antigua."

Knight had admitted the team were frustrated at the weather conditions hampering their preparations following the rain-affected match in St Lucia on Friday.

"We just watched it rain since we got to St Lucia. It's been really unfortunate. It is probably one of the wettest outfields I have seen in my international career." Knight on conditions at Women's World T20

"We haven't had a chance to see the conditions in St Lucia yet," Knight told Sky Sports. "We haven't played here, we haven't even had the chance to get out there and train.

"The key to this tournament is going to be adjusting. A lot of the games are on different islands with different amount of games on the wickets."

As well struggling for game-time, England have had to deal with the loss of fast bowler Katherine Brunt, who was ruled out of the tournament with a back injury on Friday. She was replaced by Fran Wilson, who Knight confirmed is ready to get going.

Seamer Katherine Brunt was ruled out of the tournament on Friday with a back injury

England came into the tournament on the back of winning last year's World Cup and this summer smashed the women's T20I world record with their 250-3 against South Africa.

Despite having to watch the rain falling without a chance to play cricket for the past few days, Knight says her side know they have the rare opportunity to hold two world titles at the same time.

"It's a big carrot for us, it's probably a once-in-a-career opportunity," she added.

"We have to take each game as it comes, that's what we did in 2017. One step at a time. That's what we've got to do again."

Watch England take on Bangladesh in Group A in St Lucia on Monday, live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 7.30pm.