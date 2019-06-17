Katherine Brunt and Nat Sciver included in England Women squad for IT20 series against West indies

Katherine Brunt has been selected in England's IT20 Squad

Katherine Brunt and Nat Sciver have made a swift return to the England Women squad for the upcoming Vitality IT20 series against West Indies.

The duo were rested by England for last week's third ODI international as they completed a 3-0 series whitewash over the Caribbean tourists, but form part of head coach Mark Robinson's 15-strong squad.

Linsey Smith is the only player added from the ODI squad, while Bryony Smith drops out after making an impressive start to international cricket in a convincing win against the West Indies at Chelmsford.

England have now won 13 all-format matches in a row and captain Heather Knight is determined to continue their winning run.

"It's great to set records and break new ground, it's something we talked about as a team when Robbo came in," Knight said.

"What's great is that a winning run requires a lot of hard work and a lot of ruthlessness - it won't continue if we become complacent or begin to let our own standards slip.

England Women vs West Indies IT20 Series Tuesday, June 18: England v West Indies (The County Ground, Northampton) Friday, June 21: England v West Indies (The County Ground, Northampton) Tuesday, June 25: England v West Indies (County Ground, Derby)

"We've got three games against the West Indies, and three chances to further improve our T20 form. If we can be at our best across these matches that will set us up well for the Ashes."

England squad: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Jenny Gunn, Amy Jones, Laura Marsh, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Linsey Smith, Sarah Taylor (Wkt), Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt.

England all-rounder Nat Sciver tells Sky Sports that regaining the Women's Ashes is at the forefront of the players' minds this summer.

