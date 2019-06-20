England Women's Nat Sciver energised for Twenty20s against West Indies

Nat Sciver says England Women are striving to find their best team for the Ashes and World T20

Nat Sciver is glad to be back among the England squad for the Vitality IT20s against West Indies, admitting she's not the best at enjoying a well-earned break.

The Surrey star was rested along with seamer Katherine Brunt for the final Royal London ODI in Chelmsford last week as England rotated their squad having already wrapped up the series.

She returned for the Vitality IT20 series - which saw the first match rained off on Tuesday - and is raring to go in what is the final series ahead of the Women's Ashes in July.

"It was nice to have some time off," she said ahead of Friday's match in Northampton. "I don't normally get much but also I don't really like being off too often, but it was nice to be away and come back to the group with some energy and ready to go for the T20s.

"We're hoping to get back on the pitch again and continue the momentum we had [after the ODIs]. It has been a bit disjointed recently as we've been indoors and waiting to see if the rain will stop. But I think we're in a good place for the match on Friday."

England vs West Indies Live on

It's a testament to the depth in the squad that England could afford to rest two senior players in Chelmsford and still record a comfortable win.

And Sciver believes it holds the squad in good stead to know there are skilled backups in the county system, especially ahead of the Ashes and next year's ICC T20 World Cup

"Since Mark [Robinson] has come in [as Head Coach] he's tried to get some strength and depth in place, which has certainly shown in the last year or so," Sciver said. "We took a young squad to the World T20 and included some younger players in some key series, which is brilliant for the squad.

"One of our focuses in these next few matches [against the West Indies] is to find our best team and our best way of playing ahead of the Ashes, but also ahead of the next World T20."

Watch England Women against West Indies Women in the second Twenty20 live on Sky Sports Cricket from 6.45pm on Friday.