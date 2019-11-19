Women's Hundred: London Spirit & Southern Brave sign Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor

West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor has joined Southern Brave

All eight teams in the Women's Hundred have announced a new marquee signing, with West Indies pair Deandra Dottin and Stafanie Taylor joining London Spirit and Southern Brave respectively.

Dottin and Taylor become the first West Indian players to join the new short-format competition.

West Indies captain Taylor said: "I can't wait to join Southern Brave.

The other three players we've already announced are very strong and it's going to be such a great competition. I'm really looking forward to working under Charlotte Edwards again.

"There's also a strong Caribbean vibe in the men's team at Southern Brave - with Andre Russell, Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan - so it will be nice to play alongside them and hopefully both teams can have success."

Jess Jonassen, the top ODI bowler in the world, will join up with Australia team-mate Meg Lanning at Welsh Fire, while fellow Aussies Rachael Haynes and Elyse Villani head to Oval Invincibles and Trent Rockets respectively.

Bowler Georgia Elwiss has joined her local side Birmingham Phoenix and Alice Davidson-Richards is to become part of Dani Hazell's Northern Superchargers squad.

Manchester Originals have added experienced South African Mignon du Preez, who said: "There are some highly talented teams beginning to take shape and the standard is going to be very high.

"I've played in the Kia Super League and I've always enjoyed it so it's really nice to come back and take part in top-quality domestic competitions.

"It's going to be something a bit different but it's obviously all about trying to take cricket to as many people as possible and as players that's something we want to support. I look forward to coming back to the UK next summer and being a part of Manchester Originals."