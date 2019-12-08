Heather Knight says England Women face 'big test' in ODI series against Pakistan

England captain Heather Knight is expecting a 'big test' as her side take on Pakistan in Malaysia

Captain Heather Knight says England Women are looking forward to the challenge as they prepare to take on Pakistan in a three-match ODI series in Malaysia.

The series forms part of the ICC Women's Championship and while England have already secured their place at the 2021 World Cup, Pakistan are pushing to try and secure automatic qualification.

With February's T20 World Cup in Australia fast approaching, the three T20Is that follow may be of more immediate importance for England but the ODIs will provide a young squad the first chance to impress new head coach Lisa Keightley.

Having replaced Mark Robinson, Keightley will start her role full-time in January but is set to join up with the squad from the second ODI onwards, with a watching brief. Robinson's former assistant Ali Maiden will take charge for the series.

Lisa Keightley will have a 'watching brief' from the second ODI onwards before taking over as head coach in January

"It's going to be a big test but it's one we're looking forward to," said Knight. "A lot has changed since our last game together.

"We've got a new head coach due to come in soon and we've got a few younger faces in the group - exciting players who are looking to make their way in international cricket.

"It's a great opportunity for players to push for selection for the T20 World Cup in February but obviously the first priority is winning the ODI series.

"Pakistan have had some good results and shown lots of improvement recently so we won't be taking them lightly, especially in conditions that are likely to be very similar to the sub-continent.

"We're looking to take a little bit more ownership and responsibility as players and we're looking forward to putting that into action on the field."

All three ODIs are being played in Kuala Lumpur with the first starting at 1.30am on Monday.