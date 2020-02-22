England's Nat Sciver pleased to see Lisa Keightley's career go 'full circle' at Women's T20 World Cup

Coach Lisa Keightley will be back on home turf at Perth when England begin their ICC Women's T20 World Cup bid against South Africa

Nat Sciver is relishing seeing new England coach Lisa Keightley’s career come full circle in Perth when they launch their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign on Sunday.

Australia-born Keightley, who took over from Mark Robinson in January, is far from being an unfamiliar face to the majority of England players preparing to take on South Africa at the WACA.

Prior to coaching Western Australia and Perth Scorchers, the 48-year-old served as England Women's first-full time academy head coach between 2009 and 2015 - working with Sciver in her younger years.

Five years on, few are better placed than the 27-year-old all-rounder to know how much it will mean to Keightley to make her T20 World Cup coaching debut at the WACA.

"It's quite nice to have gone full circle with her," said Sciver, who has played under Keightley for the Scorchers. "She was my first coach at academy level and it's the same situation for seven or eight players in our side.

"I've played under her for Perth Scorchers in the Women's Big Bash League too but it's a little bit different when you're an overseas player in a tournament like that as coaches don't want to step on each other's toes.

Nat Sciver (R) celebrates with England team-mate Anya Shrubsole after taking a wicket in the recent ODI series against Australia

"Obviously being the England head coach now, she's really been able to impart her way of doing things and her wisdom. It's been really nice working with her so far."

The former coach of four-time champions Australia has been tasked with revitalising an England side who are seeking their second Women's T20 World Cup title Down Under.

Their quest starts on Sunday in Perth and Keightley is confident her knowledge of her home away from home - the WACA ground - will help get England off to a positive start.

"It will just be like another day at the office," said the coach. "I have worked around the WACA for the last four years, so I will be quite relaxed because I know the ground and conditions well.

Sciver has played for Perth Scorchers in the Women's Big Bash League

"South Africa have a lot of game-changers but so do we - it will be about who can hold their nerve at the start of the tournament.

"When we get to the game on Sunday, it is a matter of turning on the switch and stepping it up. We need to get our powerplay right, then we will be very competitive and get the scores we need to win."

