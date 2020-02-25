Women's T20 world Cup: Heather Knight says every game is must-win

0:43 England captain Heather Knight talks about the challenge of facing Thailand in their second Women's T20 World Cup game on Wednesday morning England captain Heather Knight talks about the challenge of facing Thailand in their second Women's T20 World Cup game on Wednesday morning

Heather Knight wants England to show their competitive mettle against Thailand at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

England were put on the back foot by defeat against South Africa in their opening match, making their second clash in Canberra hugely important.

"Every game is must-win for us from now," captain Knight said on icc-cricket.com.

"It's really important after the other night that we put in a really strong performance and come out fighting.

England vs Thailand Women Live on

"This team has shown a history of that. When we've had a bad performance and haven't started so great, the way we've bounced back in the next game has been outstanding.

"We're going to have to do that against Thailand."

A below-par batting performance cost them against the Proteas, with South Africa winning by six wickets.

England were soundly beaten by South Africa in their opening match

Knight does not believe there needs to be radical change: "As players, you have to be flexible and each ball can be really important, so we have to get used to that.

"You have to be open-minded, to park the ego sometimes and know the job you're doing is right for the team. We haven't lost clarity, we just had a bad day and we're looking to put it right."