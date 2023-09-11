England prepare to 'go hard' against Sri Lanka in second ODI, says Amy Jones

England's wicketkeeper Amy Jones says they are ready to "go hard" at Sri Lanka during their second ODI game at Northampton.

The 30-year-old made history by becoming the first women's wicketkeeper to take five catches in an ODI match to guide England to a seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka at Chester-le-Street on Saturday.

It came after England had suffered a shock T20 series defeat to Sri Lanka last week which left question marks over Heather Knight's side's ability to play spin.

Yet Jones feels the hosts have learned from that series loss and are ready to 'stamp their authority' on Sri Lanka.

"We are going to go hard at Sri Lanka, hopefully we get more of the same from Durham," she said. "When I'm keeping for England I want to take all the chances I get. Being out there with such a young bowling attack, the chances they created and being able to take them was a great feeling."

England are determined to stay positive ahead of the second ODI of the three-match series at Northampton on Tuesday, which is live on Sky Sports Cricket from 12pm.

"The first game was huge, we really wanted to stamp our authority after a really disappointing loss in the T20 series.

"Going into any series as the favourites you want to get the job done and we spoke about putting it to bed. Two bad days doesn't make you a bad side and in cricket things do turn around fairly quickly.

"We addressed that we didn't play spin how we would've liked and it was rare to come across a team where there was only one seamer and it was a lot of spin to play which is different for the top order.

"Individually people worked on things but as a team it was about staying positive knowing that things can change really quickly in cricket.

"If you start fast in 50-over cricket you can put pressure on the batters early and take the momentum through the innings."

Jones also praised England's one-day international debutants Mahika Gaur, Lauren Filer and Maia Bouchier for their performances.

"Gaur is brilliant. Coming into this series, I never kept to her before and she came out of nowhere. It feels like a really quick rise to England and everyone is so impressed with the skill that she has.

"She offers something different, left-arm and tall. She's a great asset and has a long future ahead of her.

"She's so keen to learn and ask questions and shows a lot of promise, not just the skills she's got but her attitude and commitment to training is brilliant, she's really consistent for a young player too.

"Filer offers that extra bit of pace and she always keeps me on my toes, you always feel like with her there's a catch coming every ball.

"Maia was composed and has had a brilliant summer proving to be a real match winner with the bat. We've all seen the talent that she has had for a few years so for her to get those performances through the summer and have that extra confidence is important."

In August, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced women would earn the same match fees as the men's side, a change that was recommended in the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) report, and one that Jones has welcomed.

"It's brilliant news, it shows where the women's game is going and the backing we are getting from the ECB. It was good timing and we're happy to receive it," said Jones.

England's pace bowling attack was lacking following the retirement of Katherine Sciver-Brunt but debutants Gaur and Filer have shown great promise.

"Youth brings energy and we've seen that with the girls coming in. They really pick people up around them," Jones said.

"To see so much competition for places in the team is only a good thing. I think English cricket is in a great place."

The final two games of the women's ODI series between England and Sri Lanka are at Northampton on Tuesday (12.30pm start) and then Leicester on Thursday (12.30pm start), with both matches live on Sky Sports Cricket.