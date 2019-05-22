Cricket World Cup: Get Sky Sports Cricket HD for just £10 a month
Last Updated: 22/05/19 5:24pm
Sky Sports Cricket is the exclusive home of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Join now and be part of your team's bid for glory with our best-ever offer of just £10 per month for a whole year.
Sky Sports is the only place to watch all 48 matches live and exclusive, plus after the battle for the World Cup ends, the Ashes begins.
Get our incredible summer of cricket for just £10 a month - all with no contract (*conditions apply).
ON TV: THE HOME OF LIVE AND EXCLUSIVE CRICKET
Sky Sports Cricket will become the Sky Sports Cricket World Cup channel on May 30, when hosts England open the tournament against South Africa, at the Kia Oval.
You'll be able to watch every ball of every match live and exclusive on channel 404. New and existing customers in the UK can become a Sky Sports Cricket subscriber for just £10 extra a month.
ON SKY GO: WATCH ON THE MOVE
Out and about when a World Cup match is on? TV subscribers with Sky Sports Cricket can follow every twist and turn via the Sky Go app.
Sky Go can also be watched online, where the Sky Sports Cricket World Cup channel is streamed live and in full.
ONLINE WITH SKYSPORTS.COM/CRICKET
Sky Sports' digital platforms are the home of live blogs for every match, as well as news, videos, analysis and the insight of the Sky Cricket pundits throughout the year.
The Sky Cricket Digital team will provide live commentary of every match, as well as in-depth features, team news and previews.
ON THE APP
It has never been easier to watch cricket on the move, thanks to the Sky Sports app.
Wherever you are, you'll have all the action at your fingertips - all you have to do as a Sky Cricket subscriber is add the Sky Sports App to your phone:
iOS users: Download the Sky Sports app from the App Store
Android users: Download the Sky Sports app from the Play Store
OUR BIGGEST SUMMER EVER!
There's never been a better time to get Sky Sports Cricket, as we bring you all the action, as the best of the best compete on the world stage.
Experience the emotion, the jubilation, the pain and sheer brilliance with our exclusive live coverage of the Ashes, ICC Cricket World Cup and Women's Ashes - as well as the Royal London One-Day Cup, Vitality Blast and County Championship on Sky Sports Cricket and across our digital platforms.
*£10 extra per month for 12 months. Guarantee for Cricket channel only. 31 days' notice to cancel. Offer lost upon cancellation. Offer ends 27 June. Available for all Sky TV customers.