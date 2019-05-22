Cricket World Cup: Get Sky Sports Cricket HD for just £10 a month

Don't miss the 2019 Cricket World Cup on Sky Sports!

Sky Sports Cricket is the exclusive home of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Join now and be part of your team's bid for glory with our best-ever offer of just £10 per month for a whole year.

Sky Sports is the only place to watch all 48 matches live and exclusive, plus after the battle for the World Cup ends, the Ashes begins.

0:29 The Cricket World Cup is coming home and England have home advantage - or do they? The Cricket World Cup is coming home and England have home advantage - or do they?

Get our incredible summer of cricket for just £10 a month - all with no contract (*conditions apply).

ON TV: THE HOME OF LIVE AND EXCLUSIVE CRICKET

Sky Sports Cricket will become the Sky Sports Cricket World Cup channel on May 30, when hosts England open the tournament against South Africa, at the Kia Oval.

You'll be able to watch every ball of every match live and exclusive on channel 404. New and existing customers in the UK can become a Sky Sports Cricket subscriber for just £10 extra a month.

0:39 Join Sky Sports Cricket now and be part of your team's bid for glory, with our best-ever offer of just £10 per month Join Sky Sports Cricket now and be part of your team's bid for glory, with our best-ever offer of just £10 per month

ON SKY GO: WATCH ON THE MOVE

Out and about when a World Cup match is on? TV subscribers with Sky Sports Cricket can follow every twist and turn via the Sky Go app.

Sky Go can also be watched online, where the Sky Sports Cricket World Cup channel is streamed live and in full.

ONLINE WITH SKYSPORTS.COM/CRICKET

Sky Sports' digital platforms are the home of live blogs for every match, as well as news, videos, analysis and the insight of the Sky Cricket pundits throughout the year.

The Sky Cricket Digital team will provide live commentary of every match, as well as in-depth features, team news and previews.

1:08 It's the world's greatest cricket celebration - and you can watch every match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup on Sky Sports It's the world's greatest cricket celebration - and you can watch every match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup on Sky Sports

ON THE APP

It has never been easier to watch cricket on the move, thanks to the Sky Sports app.

Wherever you are, you'll have all the action at your fingertips - all you have to do as a Sky Cricket subscriber is add the Sky Sports App to your phone:

iOS users: Download the Sky Sports app from the App Store

Android users: Download the Sky Sports app from the Play Store

OUR BIGGEST SUMMER EVER!

There's never been a better time to get Sky Sports Cricket, as we bring you all the action, as the best of the best compete on the world stage.

Experience the emotion, the jubilation, the pain and sheer brilliance with our exclusive live coverage of the Ashes, ICC Cricket World Cup and Women's Ashes - as well as the Royal London One-Day Cup, Vitality Blast and County Championship on Sky Sports Cricket and across our digital platforms.

1:58 Join us for the Ashes, ICC Cricket World Cup and Women’s Ashes, plus Royal London One-Day Cup, Vitality Blast and County Championship Join us for the Ashes, ICC Cricket World Cup and Women’s Ashes, plus Royal London One-Day Cup, Vitality Blast and County Championship

*£10 extra per month for 12 months. Guarantee for Cricket channel only. 31 days' notice to cancel. Offer lost upon cancellation. Offer ends 27 June. Available for all Sky TV customers.