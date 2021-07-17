The Hundred team guide: London Spirit - all you need to know

Ravi Bopara and Tammy Beaumont should be key players for London Spirit in the inaugural edition of The Hundred

England captains Eoin Morgan and Heather Knight lead Lord's-based teams brimming with talent into battle in the inaugural edition of The Hundred, while Shane Warne adds a bit of extra star power on the sidelines...

Women's squad (overseas players in bold)

Tammy Beaumont, Amara Carr, Aylish Cranstone, Naomi Dattani, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Danielle Gibson, Alice Monaghan, Heather Knight, Sophie Munro, Susie Rowe, Grace Scrivens, Deepti Sharma (India), Chloe Tryon (South Africa)

Men's squad (overseas players in bold)

Mohammad Amir (Pakistan), Ravi Bopara, Mason Crane, Zak Crawley, Blake Cullen, Joe Denly, Jade Dernbach, Josh Inglis (Australia), Dan Lawrence, Eoin Morgan, Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan), Luis Reece, Adam Rossington, Roelof Van Der Merwe, Chris Wood, Mark Wood

Coaches: As if there wasn't already enough star power on the field, the Spirit add some more sizzle on the sidelines with legendary Australian leg-spinner, and Sky Sports pundit, Shane Warne as head coach of the men's team. On top of Warne's numerous accolades, he has experience as a 'team mentor' for IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, who he captained to victory in the inaugural season of the competition in 2008. On the women's side of things, Trevor Griffin, who led Sydney Thunder to success in this year's WBBL, has the required credentials to take over from initial choice, the now England coach, Lisa Keightley.

Home ground: Lord's

England captain Eoin Morgan lifts the trophy after winning the 2019 Cricket World Cup

Men's star players: There has been no man of greater importance to the turnaround in England's limited-overs fortunes in the last six years than World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, and he will once again get the chance to stamp his enthralling brand of positive cricket on his charges in leading this London side. Dan Lawrence is on the cusp of breaking into Morgan's exclusive international white-ball club, while the Essex batter has also impressed for the Test team in earning seven caps since his debut in Sri Lanka in January. Mohammad Nabi is supremely skilled with both bat and ball in the shorter formats, and left-arm quick Mohammad Amir should prove a real handful to face on the Lord's slope.

Women's star players: Heather Knight, yet another World Cup-winning skipper, again gets to lean on the supreme talent of Tammy Beaumont at the top of the order like she does for England. Adding to the batting firepower in her ranks is West Indies' Deandra Dottin, while fast bowler Freya Davies is the figurehead of the bowling attack. Davies finished as leading wicket-taker in the 2019 KSL, with 19 wickets, and was the second-highest wicket-taker across all four years of the competition, with 37.

How far can the men's team go? Far from the pre-tournament favourites, but with the coach/captain combo of Warne and Morgan at the helm, this team will certainly be competitive and it would be no surprise to see them occupy a top-three spot and go through to the eliminator or straight to the final when all is said and done.

How far can the women's team go? Fully capable of going all the way. It looks a nicely balanced team, with the No 1 ranked ODI batter in the world, Beaumont, leading a strong-looking top order, while on the bowling side of things, overseas duo Deepti Sharma and Chloe Tryon spin it both ways and could serve as the perfect complement to the pace of Davies.

The Hundred starts with a women's match between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals at The Kia Oval on Wednesday, July 21, with the men's competition starting a day later at the same venue.

Sky Sports will show all 68 games live - 34 women's and 34 men's - while all women's matches and a significant number of men's games will be streamed live on the Sky Cricket YouTube channel.