The Hundred: 2022 Draft pushed back a week to April 5 due to clash with Shane Warne's state funeral

Shane Warne, who coached London Spirit in the inaugural edition of The Hundred in 2021, passed away at the age of 52 earlier this month

The 2022 Hundred Draft has been pushed back a week to April 5 in order to avoid a clash with Shane Warne's state funeral.

The men's draft picks and the new women's signings were due to be announced on March 30 but that has now changed with Warne's memorial to be held on that day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Cricketing great Warne, the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket history with 708 scalps in 145 matches, passed away at the age of 52 on March 4 following a heart attack while on holiday in Thailand.

Australia leg-spinner Warne coached London Spirit's men's side in the inaugural edition of The Hundred in 2021 and was due to lead the team again this season.

A statement from The Hundred read: "Shane was a much loved part of The Hundred and played an important role in launching the competition as head coach of London Spirit's men's team.

"He will be hugely missed by everyone involved in the competition."

Spirit will get the first pick in the Hundred Draft having finished bottom of the eight sides last season.

Oval Invincibles' women's team celebrate their win over Southern Brave in the 2021 Hundred final

The second season of The Hundred gets underway on August 3 with reigning men's champions Southern Brave taking on Welsh Fire at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Due to women's cricket's involvement in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the women's Hundred competition starts a week later on August 11 - the opening fixture sees 2021 winners Oval Invincibles up against Northern Superchargers at The Kia Oval

Men's and women's Hundred sides will be able to select an additional fourth overseas player in a wildcard draft in June - although teams will still only be able to field three overseas players in their XI.

This year's Hundred Finals Day will be staged at Lord's on September 3.