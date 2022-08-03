The Hundred: Play the official Hundred Fantasy game!

Play The Hundred Fantasy game in The Hundred app

Add to the excitement of watching the second season of The Hundred by competing against fans around the country by playing the official Hundred Fantasy game from the ECB.

And in doing so, you will have the chance to win prizes that include tickets to matches and official merchandise from The Hundred teams.

All you need to do is download and log in to the Hundred app, select your side and then compete against Hundred fans across the country, Sky's commentators and against your friends.

To download The Hundred app, where you can also find news, features, exclusive video and ticket information, just to the Apple App Store or Google Play and download to your phone.

How to pick your team:



1. Users can play within The Hundred app.

2. Users must pick 7 men and 7 women in their squad - with 11 main players and 3 substitutes for each block.

3. Users have 100 credits to use to select their squad with fixed player pricing throughout.

4. There are set competition blocks with each block containing a set number of matches.

5. Users can change their squad for each block with no transfer limits.

6. Each squad will have captain and a vice-captain, earning extra points.

The Hundred Fantasy game: Who will you pick for your team?

And follow The Fantasy Hundred with Sky Sports Cricket. Throughout the tournament our Sky Sports presenters and commentators will compete with each other and you can see how they are doing by joining us to watch the action on Sky Sports The Hundred.