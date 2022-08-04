The Hundred is a 'big tournament' for Jason Roy after his T20 struggles, says Nasser Hussain

Jason Roy is set to play for Oval Invincibles against London Spirit live on Sky Sports on Thursday night

The Hundred is a "big tournament" for Jason Roy after his scratchy run of form for England in T20 internationals, says Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain.

Roy scored just 76 runs in six T20Is for England this summer and will want a strong showing with Oval Invincibles in The Hundred to ease any doubts about his place at the World Cup in Australia later this year.

Invincibles begin their campaign against city rivals London Spirit on Thursday

Sky Sports Cricket pundit and former England captain Nasser Hussain said: "It's a big tournament for Roy. I think he loves the razzmatazz, the big occasion.

"He is obviously short of runs and there is a T20 World Cup around the corner. [England white-ball coach] Matthew Mott will be saying, 'go on Jason, get yourself back into form'.

"Roy is a real form player. He is a bit streaky and will go through periods like this but then suddenly he could have a magnificent tournament in The Hundred and just remind everyone of his talent.

Roy has endured a tough time with England of late but Nasser Hussain says he could have a 'magnificent' Hundred competition

"He is the sort of player England desperately want to do well. He epitomises their approach in white-ball cricket with his attitude."

Roy could open alongside Will Jacks against Spirit, with the latter holding international ambitions of his own as England prepare for the T20 World Cup in October and then a 50-over version in India in 2023.

Jacks, who was part of England's ODI squad against Pakistan last summer but did not play a game, believes playing in The Hundred will help him press for higher honours.

Roy's Surrey team-mate Will Jacks (pictured) is eyeing a chance with England

The 23-year-old said: "I think [The Hundred] is just like a bit of a bridge between county cricket and international cricket.

"The quality of the local players is obviously the highest that we've got and then the quality of the overseas players is incredibly high. There's some of the best players in the world on show.

"It's a chance for someone like me to really push my game forward and push for the international (squad). I think obviously every domestic player has their eye on international cricket.

"That's no different for me - that's something I've wanted to do my whole life and hopefully I'll get the opportunity one day.

"The Hundred is an opportunity for that - it's great players in my team and teams I'll be playing against, so I'll be able to put my name out there."

Watch Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit live on Sky Sports The Hundred on Thursday. Coverage starts at 6pm with the first ball at 6.30pm.

