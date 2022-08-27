The Hundred: Mady Villiers' four-wicket haul sees Oval Invincibles humble London Spirit to secure top-three spot

Mady Villiers celebrates a wicket

Mady Villiers put in a stunning performance at Lord's, taking four wickets as the Oval Invincibles bowled out London Spirit for just 80, to wrap up a dominant nine-wicket victory and secure qualification to the latter stages of The Hundred.

The right-arm off-spinner bowled out four opponents in four sets for the concession of just 12 runs, with Shabnim Ismail and Eva Gray also grabbing a pair of wickets each as the hosts were bowled out for just 80 runs.

That left an easy target to chase down, which the Invincibles did swiftly. Susie Bates went for 31, while fellow opener Lauren Winfield-Hill (44*) and 18-year-old Alice Capsey (6) saw them over the line with 42 balls to spare.

A fourth victory in The Hundred means the Invincibles have sealed a place in the top three and are through to at least The Eliminator, sitting two points behind the unbeaten Southern Brave, while the Spirit are bottom of the standings with just one win from their five games so far.

Watch every match from The Hundred this summer live on Sky Sports.

Tickets for The Hundred are selling fast! If you want to be part of the action, go to thehundred.com/tickets