The Hundred Eliminators: Who will make Finals Day at Lord's?

Brave seamer Lauren Bell has taken 10 wickets in The Hundred so far this season

Oval Invincibles women and Trent Rockets men have already booked their spots at Hundred Finals Day - but who will their opponents be?

Ahead of the showpiece matches at Lord's on Saturday come the eliminators at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Friday.

Southern Brave and Trent Rockets square off for the right to face Invincibles in the women's final, before London Spirit and Manchester Originals meet to determine who will play Rockets in the men's.

Both eliminators are live on Sky Sports and below is what you need to know about the teams involved...

Women's Eliminator - Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets (2.30pm on air, 3pm start)

Result between the sides in the group stage: Southern Brave (94-0 from 56 balls) beat Trent Rockets (88-8) from 100 balls by 10 wickets

Brave in the group stage: Last year's beaten finalists won their first five matches and seemed poised to top the table and ensure immediate qualification through to Saturday's final. However, a shock 20-run loss to Northern Superchargers on Wednesday coupled with Oval Invincibles' thrashing of Manchester Originals saw Brave sip into second place, behind Invincibles. Head coach Charlotte Edwards will hope that result is just a blip and that her side produce the sort of performances that saw off London Spirit, Invincibles, Manchester Originals, Welsh Fire and, in particular, Rockets, when Lauren Bell's 4-10 and Smriti Mandhana's unbeaten 57 underpinned a thumping 10-wicket victory.

Rockets in the group stage: Whereas Brave managed to reel off five wins in a row, Rockets made it to the play-offs without any back-to-back victories. In a topsy-turvy campaign, the Trent Bridge side's record read WLLWLW. That aforementioned thumping by Brave, though, was sandwiched by victories over Spirit and Fire. Against Fire, Rockets raced to a target 101 in 82 balls to move into third place in the standings and held on to that spot as Phoenix lost to Spirit, Originals were beaten by Invincibles and Superchargers' surprise win over Brave was not large enough for Rockets to be overhauled on net run-rate.

Danni Wyatt (left) and Nat Sciver (right) could be key players in Friday's women's Eliminator

Brave's top run-scorer: Smriti Mandhana (178 runs, 1x50)

Brave's top wicket-taker: Amanda-Jade Wellington (14 wickets, best of 3-17)

Brave's key players: Brave possess one of the best top threes in the tournament - Mandhana (178 runs), Danni Wyatt (162 runs) and Sophia Dunkley (159) - although Mandhana and Wyatt had off-days against Superchargers, both out for ducks. Bowling-wise, Australia leg-spinner Wellington is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 14 scalps - four more than team-mate Bell. She has struck in each of her six matches and taken three wickets in a game four times, including in the demolition job against Rockets. Bell - who gets hooping in-swing and also possesses a devilish slower ball - is the only other bowler in the tournament to pick up a double-figure number of wickets.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Trent Rockets' Alana King became the first woman to take a hat-trick in The Hundred as she ripped through Manchester Originals Trent Rockets' Alana King became the first woman to take a hat-trick in The Hundred as she ripped through Manchester Originals

Rockets' top run-scorer: Elyse Villani (158 runs, 1x 50)

Rockets' top wicket-takers: Alana King (7 wickets, best of 4-15); Bryony Smith (7 wickets, best of 3-21)

Rockets' key players: As you would expect, all-rounder Nat Sciver has been key with bat and ball, scoring 156 runs and chipping in with five wickets. England team-mate Bryony Smith scored the majority of her 103 runs with a 44-ball 63 against Spirit but has been valuable with the ball as well, plucking seven wickets. Australia leg-spinner King has matched that tally but those figures don't really tell the whole story, with the 25-year-old taking the women's competition's first hat-trick, against Originals, and holding a superb economy rate of just 5.07 throughout the tournament. If she proves as frugal against Brave in Southampton and fellow Australian Elyse Villani is in the runs again, a spot in the final could beckon.

Men's Eliminator - Manchester Originals vs London Spirit (6pm on air, 6.30pm start)

Result between the sides in the group stage: London Spirit (160-6 from 100 balls) beat Manchester Originals (108 all out from 98 balls) by 52 runs.

Originals in the group stage: If you had told Originals they would be in the eliminator after losing their first three matches - including a crushing defeat to Spirit - they probably wouldn't have believed you. But here they are, with five wins on the trot since then. The final result in that sequence was Wednesday's shootout against Originals. The winner would make the eliminator, the loser would be eliminated and it was Originals who triumphed with just one ball remaining in a thriller at Emirates Old Trafford. Paul Walter hit the winning single, two deliveries after Will Jacks had dropped the ball over the boundary rope as Walter picked up a crucial six.

Spirit in the group stage: Originals are on-song heading into the eliminator but Spirit not so much, with their superb early-campaign form tapering off a little. Eoin Morgan's men won five of their first six matches, including their opening four, only to then suffer defeats in the their final two pool fixtures, a pasting at the hands of London rivals Oval Invincibles followed by a one-wicket defeat to Birmingham Phoenix. Those losses did not matter in the end with Spirit qualifying on net run-rate, ahead of Phoenix.

Manchester Originals' Phil Salt (left) has helped his side to five victories in a row

Originals' top run-scorer: Phil Salt (313 runs, 3x50)

Originals' top wicket-takers: Josh Little (9 wickets, best of 5-13), Tom Hartley (9 wickets, best of 4-22), Paul Walter (9 wickets, best of 3-20)

Originals' key players: Originals are now shorn of Jos Buttler (calf injury) but a man who could very well be opening with him at the T20 World Cup later this year, Salt, is in tremendous form. Only Trent Rockets' Dawid Malan has scored more than his 313 runs with Salt making contributions in every match since scoring one in the season opener. A real team effort has helped Originals turn their campaign around with Ireland seamer Little proving an astute mid-season replacement for Australia's Sean Abbott. Little has nine wickets in three games, highlighted by 5-13 against Invincibles last time out as he dismissed four of his opponents' top six before Wayne Madsen's unbeaten 53 underpinned Originals' run chase.

Spirit's top run-scorer: Adam Rossington (164 runs, 1x50)

Spirit's top wicket-taker: Jordan Thompson (14 wickets, best of 4-21)

Spirit's key players: Seam-bowling all-rounder Thompson has picked up 14 wickets for Spirit and seems to relish the big occasion with the responsibility of the death overs not fazing him at all. Leg-spinner Mason Crane has bagged 10, bamboozling opposition batters with his variations. Crane's form has been a fitting tribute to the late, great leg-spinner Shane Warne, who coached Spirit last year. Batting-wise, skipper Morgan's form has dipped after a decent start but Originals will perhaps be wary of burly opener Rossington, who pummelled a Hundred-record 15-ball fifty against Superchargers. Spirit's batting has looked a little less ferocious since the departures of Glenn Maxwell and Kieron Pollard, though, and Originals now have all the momentum. Still, Spirit have one hell of a captain.

