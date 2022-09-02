The Hundred: Southern Brave to face Oval Invincibles in Saturday's women's final; Nat Sciver's knock in vain for Trent Rockets

Southern Brave will face Oval Invincibles in Saturday's women's Hundred final at Lord's after holding on to beat a Nat Sciver-inspired Trent Rockets by two runs in a thrilling Eliminator...

Story of the match

It's rematch time! After losing to Oval Invincibles in last year's women's Hundred final, a game in which they were rolled for 73, Brave will get another go at those opponents at Lord's on Saturday - but only just!

Nat Sciver (72no off 36 balls) smashed three successive sixes off Tahlia McGrath in the final set to reduce the Rockets' requirement to four off the final ball - but was then unable to hit a yorker away.

Brave posted 134-6 from their 100 balls in the Eliminator before ultimately limiting Rockets to 132-7 in reply with Sciver - the beneficiary of a dropped catch from Molly Strano on eight and a missed stumping from Carla Rudd on 11 - seeing her knock come in vain.

Sciver scored an unbeaten 72 from 36 balls in a losing cause

Anya Shrubsole's Brave had their middle order, including Georgia Adams (38 off 24), to thank after the much-vaunted top three of Smriti Mandhana (16 off 11), Danni Wyatt (0 off 2) and Sophia Dunkley (8 off 6) fell cheaply.

Wyatt - who has now bagged back-to-back ducks - and Dunkley played loose strokes against the spin of Bryony Smith and Georgia Davis respectively as Brave slipped to 9-2 inside 10 deliveries, before Mandhana clothed seamer Sciver to backward point with the score on 32.

McGrath (31 off 29) and Maia Bouchier (29 off 24) lifted Brave in the middle period before top-scorer Adams took over that mantle at the death as Brave plundered 61 runs from their final 35 balls.

Adams and McGrath then picked up two wickets and a catch apiece as Rockets faded from 40-0 off 37 balls, a promising start given to them by Bryony Smith (16 off 15) and captain Elyse Villani (24 off 25).

Wickets continued to tumble at one end as Sciver kept Rockets afloat at the other - but her efforts were not quite enough.

Georgia Adams contributed with bat and ball as Southern Brave squeezed past Trent Rockets to make the final

What's next?

Brave will now face defending champions Invincibles in the women's final at Lord's on Saturday (3pm start). Invincibles qualified directly for the final after topping the standings during the league phase.

The men's final follows at 6.30pm as table-toppers Trent Rockets face either Manchester Originals or London Spirit, whose eliminator takes place at The Ageas Bowl on Friday evening.

Watch Saturday's Finals Day in The Hundred live on Sky Sports The Hundred, Sky Sports Mix and via a free live stream on skysports.com, the Sky Sports App and the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel. Coverage begins at 2.30pm with the women's final at 3pm and the men's to follow at 6.30pm.

