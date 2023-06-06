The Hundred: Kits for 2023 season revealed as eight teams get updated and eco-friendly look

The Hundred kits for 2023 have been revealed with each of the eight teams getting an updated and eco-friendly look for the third edition of the 100-ball competition.

The new strips, made from 100 per cent recycled materials and fully recyclable, will be on show when the tournament runs from August 1-27, with every men's and women's match live on Sky Sports.

The competition begins at 3pm on Tuesday August 1 with the women's match between Trent Rockets and Southern Brave at Trent Bridge.

Later in the day, the Rockets and Brave men's sides will meet at the same venue, with Rockets beginning their title defence at 6.30pm.

Finals Day on Sunday August 27 takes place at Lord's.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England and London Spirit all-rounder Charlie Dean says The Hundred has been 'massive' for the women's game

To buy kits and purchase tickets for this season's games, visit www.thehundred.com.

Welsh Fire captain Tammy Beaumont said of the fresh strips: "These new kits are brilliant, they really make a statement.

"We're heading into the third year of the competition looking good and feeling good, and we're ready to put the new kits to good use out on the pitch.

"What I really love about them is that they're all made of 100 per cent recycled materials, and they're all fully recyclable.

"We need to be making conscious choices to be kinder to the planet so it's a big win to see that's been factored into the design of these kits."