Anya Shrubsole: England World Cup winner has 'revolutionised women's cricket', says Tammy Beaumont

Tammy Beaumont says fellow World Cup winner Anya Shrubsole will head into retirement having "revolutionised women's cricket" and inspired young girls to become fast bowlers.

Southern Brave captain Shrubsole, who was instrumental in England becoming world champions in 2017, will end her professional career following this year's Hundred, which starts next week, live on Sky Sports.

She took 227 wickets in 173 matches in all formats during 14 years playing for her country and was the first woman to feature on the front cover of the prestigious Wisden Cricketers' Almanack.

The 31-year-old, who is bowing out at a similar time to former international team-mate and fellow pace bowler Katherine Sciver-Brunt, has expressed a desire to avoid a big send-off.

Yet England opener Beaumont believes that is unlikely to happen.

The Welsh Fire skipper said: "She's going to hate it but there's no chance she can retire quietly, is there?

"I mean, it's the six-year anniversary of her (World Cup) heroics and she's played in an era of TV, so they're there forever.

Image: Beaumont paid tribute to Shrubsole

"What her and Katherine Brunt have done over the years has revolutionised women's cricket and made young girls want to be fast bowlers.

"The way she's played the game, vice-captain of England, a real leader without shouting about it and she's someone who desperately would like to go out quietly - but I'm afraid she's got too good a record for that.

"She's made a massive impact on the game. Certainly, the people that played with her know what she brought to the team and not just the moments of brilliance on the pitch either."

Bath-born Shrubsole was part of two Ashes-winning sides and hoisted aloft the 50-over World Cup in 2009 and again eight years later before retiring from international duty last year.

Her finest hour undoubtedly came at Lord's in the 2017 final against India, which was in the balance before she tipped the scales decisively in England's favour with figures of six for 46.

"It's funny, when we were young I think we were on completely different pages," continued Beaumont, speaking at the launch of KP Snacks' community cricket pitches initiative which will fund 100 new pitches.

Image: Southern Brave captain Shrubsole will retire after The Hundred, live on Sky Sports

"She's quite an introvert; I was quite loud and bouncing around the changing room, so we actually probably struggled to understand each other for the first few years.

"And then we did some personality testing and inside the booklet you got was (information) about how to talk to your exact opposite.

"We kind of worked on it and afterwards she was one of my best mates in the England team for quite a long time."

Shrubsole begins the final competition of her distinguished career on Tuesday when Southern Brave, beaten finalists in 2021 and 2022, travel to Trent Rockets in the opening fixture of The Hundred.

"I'm trying desperately to retire quietly but no one really seems to be letting me," she said.

"I guess there might be a little bit of emotion whenever that last game is and that's not because it's the wrong decision. I really am ready to retire.

"It would be lovely to win it having lost in the final a couple of times - I guess that would be the perfect ending."